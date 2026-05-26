A man who borrowed money from people to pay his school fees celebrates online as he graduates from LAUTECH.

The individual mentioned that he often borrowed lab coats from classmates because he couldn’t afford one

He also mentioned the grade he finished with from the popular university and the struggles he faced

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who worked in a cassava factory while trying to survive as a student has graduated with a strong CGPA in Computer Science.

The young man explained that during his undergraduate days at the institution, there were times he borrowed lab coats from his colleagues just to attend practical classes.

LAUTECH graduate finishes with high CGPA

@Marviecodes explained in the post that he almost graduated with a first-class degree but missed it by a few grades, and he celebrated his accomplishment online.

He wrote:

"From working in a cassava factory as a student trying to survive, to graduating with a CGPA of 4.43/5.0 (Second Class Upper Division) in Computer Science."

"I remember the night before my first WAEC paper in 2020; I still hadn't balanced my fees. I passed my WAEC and JAMB and gained admission into LAUTECH, my first-choice university, on my first attempt. Yet, the struggle continued. In 100 Level, I couldn't afford any manuals except for the compulsory PASSA and FA packs."

"I had to borrow lab coats from friends to attend practicals and couldn't afford campus tutorials. I even had to borrow money from a senior colleague just to pay my first school fees."

Due to the struggles he faced in school, he took on different jobs that helped him survive and fend for himself.

LAUTECH graduate who borrowed lab coats celebrates graduation with impressive CGPA. Photo Source: TikTok/Marviecodes

Source: Twitter

LAUTECH graduate posts his CGPA online

@Marviecodes explained in his X post:

"At one point, I took on manual labour just to stay afloat. Despite all of this, God saw me through."

"I graduated with a CGPA of 4.43. While I aimed for a First Class and missed it by a narrow 0.07, I am incredibly proud. Juggling academic life while building a career was never easy."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared her academic journey after completing her studies.

The young lady said she once dreamed of graduating with a first-class degree and was disappointed when her 100-level CGPA fell short of the mark. She later worked hard to improve her grades and eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper degree.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared her final result online after years of being a top student.

The young lady said she had always performed well in school, from her primary school days up to university. She also revealed the course she studied at UI and celebrated graduating with a first-class degree.

OAU graduate bags distinctions in 8 courses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) shared her academic success online.

She said she graduated as a doctor and got distinctions in eight medical courses. Many people congratulated her and praised her for doing very well in school.

Source: Legit.ng