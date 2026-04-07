The Jigawa government has dismissed reports of mass defections and maintained that no verified APC member had resigned

Officials said individuals linked to the resignations were not genuine party members and lacked true affiliation

The governor’s aide attributed the exits to personal interests rather than dissatisfaction with leadership or governance

Concerns over alleged defections from the All Progressives Congress in Jigawa State have been dismissed by the state government, which insists that party unity remains intact.

The social media aide to Governor Umar Namadi, Hon. Daddy Ringim, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said claims of mass resignations were inaccurate and misleading.

The Jigawa government dismissed reports of mass defections. Photo: Daddy Ringim

Source: Original

"There's no single member of the APC who has resigned in the state, adding that no one has left the party," Ringim stated.

He maintained that the individuals reported to have exited the party were never genuine members.

Claims of defection dismissed as false

Ringim said those linked to the reported resignations had no real affiliation with the APC. According to him, their actions do not reflect any internal crisis within the party structure in Jigawa.

"All those people who were resigning were not members of the APC already; they were just pretending to be our members, but they were not," he said.

He added that their political stance had long been questionable, noting that they were unlikely to support the party’s candidates in the next general election. "So there's no reason for them to pretend to be with us," Ringim said.

Defection motives linked to personal interests

The governor’s aide also addressed the reasons behind the exits, describing them as driven by dissatisfaction and personal expectations rather than governance issues. He referenced a resignation letter from one of the individuals, which cited lack of political appointment as a key reason for leaving.

Ringim rejected any suggestion that the departures were linked to the performance of Governor Namadi. He described the administration as focused on development through its policy agenda.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership and called on residents to continue their support ahead of the 2027 elections.

"There's no loyal party member who has resigned in Jigawa State; the state is an APC state under H.E Malam Umar Namadi FCA," he said.

APC reacts to report of consensus choice for Lagos governorship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that claims that the All Progressives Congress has settled on a consensus governorship candidate for Lagos state ahead of the 2027 election have been dismissed by sources familiar with recent high-level party discussions.

Multiple insiders who attended a closed-door meeting between President Bola Tinubu and Southwest party leaders said no agreement was reached on candidate selection for Lagos or any other state.

They described reports linking deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat to a consensus ticket as inaccurate and misleading. According to those present, the gathering focused on broader political strategy rather than succession politics.

Source: Legit.ng