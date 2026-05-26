Ghana introduced visa-free access for all African passport holders and launched a digital E-Visa platform to simplify travel procedures

The policy reflected a growing continental trend as more African countries eased border restrictions to encourage trade, tourism and labour movement

Authorities reminded travellers that visa-free entry still required supporting documents such as return tickets, accommodation details and health certificates

Ghana has announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move aimed at improving regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post.

Ghana Immigration Service officials unveiled a new E-Visa platform for online travel processing. Photo: X/GIS

Source: Twitter

The African country's authorities also unveiled a new electronic visa platform designed to simplify entry procedures for travellers heading into the country.

Why are African borders opening wider?

According to the immigration service, the E-Visa system will allow travellers to complete applications online, make secure payments and receive travel authorisation through email before departure.

The policy marks another shift in Africa’s growing push for easier movement between countries. For years, African governments have faced criticism over strict visa rules imposed on fellow Africans despite repeated calls for stronger continental cooperation.

Several countries have recently adjusted immigration policies to encourage tourism, business travel and labour movement within the region. Ghana’s latest decision is expected to strengthen its position as a major destination for trade and travel in West Africa.

The development also aligns with broader efforts under regional agreements such as the Economic Community of West African States, which already supports free movement among member states.

How does Ghana’s E-Visa system work?

Officials said the digital platform is expected to reduce delays linked to traditional visa processing and improve border management through secure online documentation.

Nigerian travellers can explored new visa-free destinations across Africa after recent policy updates. Photo: X/GIS

Source: Facebook

Although visa-free access removes the need for pre-approved travel visas, authorities across Africa continue to remind travellers that entry requirements still apply at border points. Visitors are often expected to provide return flight details, proof of accommodation and valid identification documents.

Health regulations also remain important for international travel within Africa. Travellers may still be asked to present Yellow Fever vaccination certificates and complete digital travel declarations before arrival.

Ghana joins a growing list of African countries now granting Nigerians visa-free access. Others include Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal, Liberia, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

What does visa-free travel mean regionally?

The gradual easing of travel restrictions across the continent could improve intra-African trade and deepen regional partnerships. Easier border access is also expected to support tourism and create opportunities for small businesses operating across neighbouring countries.

Rwanda recently expanded its own visa-free policy for African travellers, reinforcing a wider continental trend toward open borders. Many observers see the changes as part of ongoing efforts to reduce travel bottlenecks that have historically limited economic growth within Africa.

Authorities have, however, advised travellers to confirm immigration rules before departure because entry conditions may change without notice.

US congress members hail Trump for blacklisting Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States President Donald Trump was hailed for designating Nigeria as a "Country of Particular Concern" over the alleged Christian genocide.

No fewer than thirty-one members of the United States Congress described Trump’s move as a necessary step.

The American leader flagged Nigeria after what he called targeted killings of the Christian population in the country, adding that the government has done little to nothing to tackle the matter.

Source: Legit.ng