A Babcock University lecturer celebrated his student who recently bagged a PhD degree at a very young age

The graduate revealed she set the goal to achieve the feat when she was 15 years old after writing her WASSCE

The lecturer stated that he had supervised a lot of doctoral candidates across the globe but described the young lady as exceptional

An academic supervisor at Babcock University, Ayandiji Daniel, has publicly celebrated his student, Uzzibi Methuselah, after she successfully defended her PhD thesis at the age of 26.

The lecturer took to his LinkedIn page to praise the young scholar, describing her as highly cerebral, prolific, and a student who comes with a touch of excellence and distinction.

A supervisor celebrates as his student bags a PhD degree from Babcock University. Photo credit: Ayandiji Daniel, Uzzibi Methuselah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Babcock University supervisor praises 26-year-old PhD holder

Ayandiji noted that he had supervised more than a dozen PhD candidates and examined several others across the globe, but stated that Uzzibi was a candidate with a difference.

Ayandiji said in part in the LinkedIn post:

"Uzzibi comes with a touch of excellence and distinction. She takes corrections with philosophical calmness, pursues academic exercise with rigor, accomplishes given tasks with a view to shine and excel."

He further explained that Uzzibi’s thesis examined critical issues surrounding Boko Haram deradicalisation and Human Security in North-East Nigeria, with specific attention to Operation Safe Corridor.

Young lady achieves childhood dream in Babcock

Uzzibi had earlier shared her excitement on her LinkedIn page, where she narrated how she conceived the dream of becoming a Doctor of Philosophy when she was a teenager.

Uzzibi said in part:

"At 15, I Dreamed It. At 26, I Did It. Today, I completed the earliest long-term goal I can remember setting for myself. I defended my PhD thesis titled “Boko Haram Deradicalization and Human Security in Northeast Nigeria” and was declared a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science with a specialization in Defense and Strategic Studies."

Reactions trail Babcock lady's PhD degree

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the supervisor's post below:

Emmanuel Seun Kupoluyi said:

"I'll really love to read the findings of your thesis. Please you can share DOIs with me when published."

Musah Abudulai said:

"Congratulations, your thesis topic is interesting and will be interesting to read any of your papers. Well done."

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

Source: Legit.ng