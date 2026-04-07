Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has addressed the criticism that followed his recent outburst against Seun Okinbaloye, a Channels TV journalist

The minister, in an earlier media chat, faulted the journalist for allegedly speaking on behalf of the opposition rather than allowing them to speak on his live broadcast programme

Wike's claim that he would have shot Okinbaloye if he could bring him out from the TV during the programme has led to outburst and criticism across the country

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said that people took him out of context when he said he would have shot Channels Television journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, during a live broadcast if he could bring him out from television when he was addressing the crisis rocking the opposition.

Wike, in a media chat on Friday, April 3, said he would have shot Okinbaloye when the latter was making a case for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) during a live programme, "Politics Today".

Nyesom Wike speaks on outburst against Seun Okinbaloye Photo Credit: GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike's allegation against Seun Okinbaloye

The minister accused the journalist of taking sides and being unprofessional during the programme by saying the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was to stifle the opposition and ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the only party on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

Okinbaloye's claim had been the position of the ADC since INEC made the move, while the electoral body had faulted the opposition party for allegedly ignoring court orders. Wike posited that the Channels journalist should not have projected the position of the opposition on live broadcast, being a professional and should have allowed ADC to speak for itself.

In an interview on News Central TV, the minister addressed the matter and insisted that he was taken out of the contest. He maintained that he has reached out to the journalist and they have settled within themselves. His statement reads in part:

"In Nigeria, people blow everything out of context, particularly when people play politics with everything. Anybody who knows my relationship with Seun will not begin to rant. So if you understand it is a figure of speech to explain how angry I was, and look, how could we, in the sense, we know as a journalist. In this sort of field, ask questions, solicit answers from them, and then you cannot let the public know what is going on."

Nyesom Wike speaks on the relationship with Okinbaloye Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike speaks on relationship with Seun Okinbaloye

The minister further explained that he was certain that the journalist did not have a problem with him following their discussion on the phone.

However, some Nigerians have continued to criticise the minister over the claim, while others, including media groups, insisted that Wike should tender a public apology to Okinbaloye and withdraw the statement.

This is coming amid the political tension in the country, and politicians are throwing blame at the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), in which Wike is serving as a minister.

See the video of Wike's interview on X here:

Saraki speaks on the relationship with Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has explained that his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the 2027 ambition of President Bola Tinubu.

Saraki also denied the report that he was secretly working for President Tinubu, adding that he is not the type of person and that he stands by what he does.

The former Senate president said that though he did not like the style and position of Wike, they both share the belief that the PDP must not fail.

Source: Legit.ng