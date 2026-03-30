Tinubu's Birthday: Hope as Nigerian Islamic Leaders Complete Quran 111 Times, Details Emerge
- Islamic leaders showered prayers on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Nigerian leader's 74th birthday at Abuja's National Mosque
- Over 300 scholars recite the Quran, praying for Nigeria's progress and President Tinubu's leadership strength
- Deputy Senate President Jibrin emphasised Tinubu's commitment to national unity during the prayer event
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, alongside other prominent traditional rulers and Islamic scholars, led special prayers for President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, March 29, as he marked his 74th birthday at the National Mosque in Abuja.
The session featured the recitation of the complete Holy Qur’an 111 times by over 300 scholars, along with special prayers for Nigeria’s progress, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said in a statement obtained by Legit.ng.
Nigerian Islamic leaders bless Tinubu
Tinubu participated in the special prayers and later observed the Asr prayer with Muslim faithful before departing the venue.
The prayer session, which drew governors, ministers, politicians, and worshippers from across the country, focused on seeking God’s guidance, wisdom, good health, and strength for Tinubu as he steers the nation's affairs.
The Etsu Nupe described the gathering as a solemn spiritual exercise rather than a celebration, emphasising the need for continuous prayers for national peace, unity, and development.
He also appealed for government support towards the maintenance and welfare needs of the National Mosque. Similarly, the Emir of Keffi, Chindo Yamusa, commended President Tinubu’s efforts to address economic challenges and support states, noting that interventions in salary payments and infrastructure development were already yielding benefits, particularly in Nasarawa State.
Islamic scholars from various sects across Nigeria offered prayers for Tinubu’s well-being and for the country’s stability.
Leaders offer prayers for Tinubu
Speaking on behalf of Tinubu, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, thanked religious leaders, government officials, and attendees for their prayers and support.
He said the president remains committed to national unity and development, stressing the importance of continued prayers for the success of his administration.
The event concluded with Professor Imam Ibrahim Maqari offering a prayer for lasting peace, prosperity, and stability in Nigeria.
Legit.ng gathered that a prayer session, organised by the Arewa Think Tank, was also held in Kaduna State in honour of Tinubu.
Read more on President Bola Tinubu:
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- 'Buhari didn't want Tinubu to become president', Buba Galadima speaks
- Kwankwaso’s ally Galadima narrates how daughter secured top job through Tinubu
Tinubu marks 74th birthday quietly
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu marked his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with what he described as the prevailing mood of the nation and his longstanding personal tradition.
In a special birthday message to Nigerians, the president said he deliberately opted for a subdued celebration, as in previous years, out of sensitivity to the nation’s circumstances.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.