Apostle Kassy Chukwu, General Overseer of Peniel Global Ministries and SSA to Edo State Governor, is facing online backlash after an old video of him resurfaced online

In the viral clip, the cleric declared that anyone endorsing Jagaban would face misfortune and vowed to leave Nigeria if Tinubu won, calling the president "a stupid man" from his church altar

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Apostle Chukwu now supports President Tinubu's re-election bid and recently celebrated him on his 74th birthday

An old video of Apostle Kassy Kelechi Chukwu, the General Overseer of Peniel Global Ministries and Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, has resurfaced online.

The clip shows him cursing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the 2023 presidential election.

Apostle Kassy Chukwu trends online as past remarks about Tinubu resurface following his support for APC. Photo: kassychukwu_official/reallifetv/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

The video is now trending again because the same cleric has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) under Tinubu’s leadership, switching from his earlier support for Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

During a Sunday service back then, Apostle Chukwu strongly condemned Bola Ahmed Tinubu and warned against endorsing him.

He went as far as raining curses on anyone who would support the APC candidate, emphasising that he would even leave Nigeria if Tinubu became president.

Speaking from the altar, Apostle Kassy Chukwu said:

"Anybody that will endorse Tinubu, that person's family, they will not enjoy 2022. Anybody that will endorse Tinubu for presidency, bad thing will begin to happen to that person. If Jagaban rule this country as Nigeria, I will leave this country. You will not see me again. He will not come. He's a stupid man."

Weeks ago, however, the pastor made a U-turn, saying he regretted supporting Peter Obi in 2023, and has now openly declared his support for Jagaban, backing him for re-election in 2027.

On 29 March, the clergyman also made a lengthy post celebrating Tinubu’s 74th birthday.

The resurfaced video has since sparked massive reactions across social media.

Watch the resurfaced video of Apostle Kassy Chukwu below:

Netizens react to resurfaced video of Kassy Chukwu

Many Nigerians expressed shock and amusement at the dramatic shift in the cleric's position.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DayoEkundayoJohnson said:

"But he said only 2022, we're 2026🤣🤣🤣 'old things are passed away.'"

@EzeSamson commented:

"Look at the pastor now the prayer will now go back to his generation."

@MarksonTolofari reacted:

"Don't blame a fool, that thinks he is fooling The fools 😂😂😂😂."

@LawalAdegboyegaEmmanuel wrote:

"Who dash am Apostle?? Apostle of drifters and smartalec... That woman rapper."

@MalachiEgwim commented:

"Something has started happening to the pastor 😁😁😁😁😁."

@Kbadiabackup reacted:

"Where are his brethren who was in church on this day?"

@OsobaOsah wrote:

"Hunger can be sometimes bad and can make some people to think upside down."

Apostle Kassy Chukwu’s old video criticising Tinubu resurfaces as he joins APC and publicly supports the president. Photo: kassychukwu_official

Source: Instagram

Apostle Kassy Chukwu makes controversial comment on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians reacted to a viral video of Apostle Kassy Kachukwu, in which he said that if Oluremi Tinubu had poisoned President-elect Bola Tinubu, Nigerians would not be talking about the tribunal.

The cleric said if God had entered the minds of all corrupt politicians' wives and they started poisoning their husbands, Nigeria would be better.

The video sparked outrage online, with many Nigerians criticising the cleric's statement as wicked and dangerous.

Source: Legit.ng