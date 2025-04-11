Buba Galadima, a close ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso and NNPP chieftain, alleged that former President Muhammadu Buhari secretly opposed Bola Tinubu’s presidential bid

A chieftain of the NNPP and ally to Rabiu Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, has alleged that the former president Mohammedu Buahri did not support Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Galadima also accused him of orchestrating a silent sabotage within the party's internal framework.

NNPP's Buba Galadima has shed light on how former president Buhari worked against Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition.

Galadima made the explosive claim during a recent interview with AIT which was monitored by Legit.ng, revealing details of his fallout with the APC and the behind-the-scenes power play that allegedly shaped the party’s internal dynamics leading up to the 2023 presidential election.

“Buhari never wanted Tinubu to become president. I know because I was close enough to see what happened. The things he did behind closed doors showed it," Galadima said.

Internal power tussle and APC's inactive caucus

Galadima recalled how his role as a secretary of one of APC’s legacy parties was intentionally sidelined, despite constitutional provisions giving him a seat at the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Caucus of the party.

“According to the APC constitution, secretaries of legacy parties should be part of the BoT and National Caucus for the sake of institutional memory. But Buhari made sure I was excluded," he explained.

He alleged that in an effort to revise the constitution, Buhari appointed Bola Tinubu—then a national leader—as chairman of a subcommittee meant to reinvigorate the party’s framework.

However, Galadima claimed that the subcommittee never held a meeting or produced a report.

“Tinubu saw through what Buhari was trying to do. That’s why the committee never sat, and the constitution was never amended. Buhari never wanted those structures active because people like me would’ve had influence," Galadima continued.

No meetings, no caucus—only silence

According to Galadima, since the formation of the APC, the BoT has never officially met, and the National Caucus only convened two or three times during Buhari’s eight-year tenure, Daily Trust reported.

“This deliberate inactivity was part of the broader plan to prevent people like me from having a say. That’s why I left the party," Galadima said.

He further claimed that many senior politicians, including Tinubu himself, were aware of Buhari’s reluctance to support his rise to power but chose to stay silent for the sake of political stability.

“Even Tinubu knows Buhari didn’t want him to succeed. He just doesn’t talk about it because he sees himself as a statesman now," Galadima said.

Galadima rules out returning to APC

Buba Galadima, a key figure in the NNPP has discussed how ex-president Buhari actively opposed Bola Tinubu's presidential aspirations in 2023.

When asked if he would ever consider returning to the APC, Galadima dismissed the idea entirely.

“Go back to APC? Not with a judiciary like this and the kind of politics they practice. There’s no going back," he said.

The revelation has sparked fresh debate about the APC's internal democracy and the extent to which personal interests may have shaped the political landscape in recent years.

