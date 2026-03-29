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President Tinubu Marks 74th Birthday Quietly, Gives Reason
Politics

President Tinubu Marks 74th Birthday Quietly, Gives Reason

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he would mark his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with the mood of the nation
  • The president relayed this in a birthday message on Sunday morning, March 29, 2026, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng
  • Tinubu acknowledged those who sent birthday messages through the media and expressed gratitude to his wife, Remi, and Vice President Kashim Shettima

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, March 29, 2026, marked his 74th birthday in a low-key manner, in line with what he described as the prevailing mood of the nation and his longstanding personal tradition.

According to The Nation, in a special birthday message to Nigerians, the president said he deliberately opted for a subdued celebration, as in previous years, out of sensitivity to the nation’s circumstances.

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President Bola Tinubu celebrates his 74th birthday quietly, choosing a low-key event in line with national circumstances and his personal tradition.
President Bola Tinubu marks his 74th birthday with a quiet, low-key celebration in keeping with national circumstances. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

The Punch also noted Tinubu's decision.

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Tinubu opts for low-key birthday

He stated:

“Consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday in a low-key manner."

Tinubu, an influential leader within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their goodwill, prayers, and support, saying he was deeply moved by the outpouring of affection from citizens across the country.

He said:

“My dear fellow Nigerians, today, as I clock another year on the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this great nation."

President Tinubu’s full message is available below, shared via his post on X:

Tinubu rises from grass grace

Legit.ng reports that for much of his political career, President Tinubu has wielded influence from behind the scenes, widely regarded as a godfather who uses an extensive patronage network to back candidates for office.

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Tinubu's support helped late former President Muhammadu Buhari win two terms in office, in 2015 and 2019. And since he bowed out as Lagos governor in 2007, Tinubu has picked every subsequent winning candidate to run one of Africa's biggest cities.

President Bola Tinubu rises from humble beginnings to political prominence after a challenging start.
President Bola Tinubu overcomes humble beginnings to achieve political prominence. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Tinubu has gone from grass to grace after a rocky start. He left Nigeria for the US to study in Chicago and was sometimes forced to wash dishes to make ends meet, according to the Bola Tinubu library.

Upon returning to Nigeria, Tinubu worked in the oil sector before venturing into politics. He was elected to the Senate in 1992 and served until the next year when the military seized power. He fled the country in 1994 after the pro-democracy group he co-founded failed to sway the military to relinquish power.

Fondly called ‘Jagaban’ (warrior of warriors) by his followers, Tinubu has shackles emblazoned on his trademark woven caps, to symbolise a time he lost his freedom when he was forced into exile by the dictator Sani Abacha.

He returned to Nigeria after four years and was successful in his bid for the top job in Lagos following the country’s return to democracy in 1999.

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Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu makes 2 major approvals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu decided to extend the ban on raw shea nut exports.

The new framework aims to enhance local processing and promote Nigerian exports of value-added products.

The government encouraged processing shea nuts locally "to increase profitability for farmers and communities".

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Bola TinubuKashim ShettimaAPCMuhammadu BuhariAbuja
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