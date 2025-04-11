A human rights group has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to impose emergency rule in Zamfara state

The group accused local authorities of enabling violence and undermining democratic institutions, with residents reportedly paying levies to armed groups to go about their daily activities

It called for urgent federal intervention to prevent the state from sliding further into chaos

Kaduna state - A human rights group has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara state, citing worsening insecurity, a collapse of democratic institutions, and alleged collusion between state officials and criminal mining operations.

The Northern Citizens Alliance for Justice (NCAJ), in a statement issued Friday, April 11, in Kaduna, said the situation in Zamfara had deteriorated beyond political resolution and accused the state government of enabling a climate of lawlessness.

“What we are witnessing in Zamfara is not governance. It is a systematic abandonment of duty,” said the group’s president, Mallam Kabiru Sani Bako.

Group warns of growing anarchy and lack of oversight

Bako said Zamfara no longer has a functional House of Assembly after 10 lawmakers were suspended for allegedly criticising the handling of security. He warned that without checks and balances, the state risks descending into dictatorship.

“There is no political will to stop the violence. This is betrayal, not politics,” Bako said.

Zamfara: Citizens allegedly forced to pay levies, abandon schools

According to NCAJ, residents in towns like Zurmi, Anka, Shinkafi, and Bukkuyum are forced to pay levies to bandits just to farm or travel. The group described Zamfara as “a slow-burning war that the country is ignoring at its own peril.”

“Women are being abducted, children recruited, and entire communities taxed by non-state actors while government officials trade blame,” Bako added.

Group alleges state complicity in criminal operations

The coalition further accused state authorities of shielding illegal miners, alleging that proceeds from these activities are funding armed groups.

Bako said:

“The same hands that should be protecting Zamfara are profiting from its destruction."

Tinubu asked to intervene

NCAJ urged Tinubu to intervene decisively by imposing emergency rule and appointing a neutral administrator to restore order.

“This is not the time for rhetoric. Without immediate action, Zamfara risks becoming a permanent terror enclave,” the statement read.

The group said it plans to submit a detailed dossier to the National Assembly and the National Security Adviser to support its demand.

Another group calls for FG's intervention in Zamfara

In a related development, the United Democratic Coalition (UDC) called for President Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara state, citing escalating insecurity and the breakdown of democratic processes.

The coalition argued that the state is facing a dire situation, with armed groups running rampant and state authorities failing to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 4, Abdulrahman Danladi, president of the UDC, condemned the increasing violence in Zamfara, labeling the state as "under siege."

