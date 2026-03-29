For much of his political career, President Bola Tinubu has wielded influence, widely regarded as a 'godfather' who leverages an extensive patronage network to support candidates for office

According to his narration, his time abroad prepared him for the future, as he supported himself by working odd jobs, including as a dishwasher, night security guard, and cab driver

President Tinubu has resolved to mark his 74th birthday with a low-key observance, citing the prevailing national mood and ongoing challenges facing the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - It has been an eventful journey for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turns 74 today, Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is widely recognised as one of the most influential figures in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Before rising to power, President Bola Tinubu took on odd jobs abroad to support himself during his younger years. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Over a political career spanning four decades, Tinubu has been known for leveraging an extensive patronage network to support candidates for office. His backing was considered pivotal in helping late former President Muhammadu Buhari secure two terms in 2015 and 2019.

Despite now being regarded as one of Nigeria’s most powerful politicians in history, Tinubu once had a challenging past.

At an engagement with members of the Nigerian community in France in 2023, President Tinubu recounted working odd jobs to survive during his time abroad. He spoke to inspire Nigerians in the diaspora on the sidelines of the recently concluded economic summit in Paris.

Business Day quoted Tinubu as saying:

“It is clear to me, I know the road and I’ve been through what many of you have been through outside the country. I’ve been in America, in the UK, I have been a night guard, security, a door man in America. But I have achieved my aim.”

In the same vein, in a marathon interview with The NEWS editors in Lagos, Tinubu detailed how he also worked as a dishwasher and cab driver abroad to supplement his income. PM News shared his story in an April 3, 2012, publication.

Tinubu stated:

"Since I lost the earlier job at the construction site, I didn’t like security or doorman jobs anymore. I was a very neat guy and was always well-dressed at the place where I was working as a dishwasher in a Holiday Inn."

He added:

"Bolaji Agaba and I left the same day for the United States, while Badejo left some months later. We got our visas through my family connections. Bolaji’s own had almost expired before we left. On our arrival in the US, we thought we would stay in New York. But Nurudeen Olowopopo said we should not. So we put some money together for Bolaji’s ticket and headed for Washington D.C.

"I stayed with the late Sola Popoola in Washington before we started finding our way. We were running out of funds then. He helped us secure a one-room apartment in Alexandria, Virginia. We got an unregistered used car (they left the license open) commonly called Gypsy, which we ran as a taxi. We operated at the airport, where we picked up passengers, and not anywhere else, like the hotel, because it was forbidden for unlicensed cab drivers to do so. We did that for a while to raise some money. Bolaji went to Tennessee, while I headed for Chicago."

Tinubu opts for low-key 74th birthday

Meanwhile, President Tinubu said on Sunday morning, March 29, 2026, that he was celebrating a low-key birthday because of the “mood of the nation.”

Tinubu, in a statement he signed, said he has adopted that style as a tradition.

President Bola Tinubu quietly celebrates his 74th birthday with a private, low-key event. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu stated:

“Consistent with my tradition over the years to mark my birthday in line with the mood of the nation each year, I resolved to also observe this year’s birthday low-key.”

The president noted that he was aware of the tough economic situation Nigerians were facing due to his policies, worsened by the impact of the Israel-US war on Iran.

President Tinubu’s full message is available below, shared via his post on X:

5 odd jobs Tinubu did abroad to support himself in his younger years:

Night guard Security Doorman Dishwasher Cab driver

Read more on President Bola Tinubu:

Tinubu makes 2 major approvals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved a one-year extension of the ban on exporting raw shea nuts.

The federal government explained that it is committed to policies that promote inclusive growth, local manufacturing, and position Nigeria as a competitive participant in global agricultural value chains.

Source: Legit.ng