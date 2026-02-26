President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has decided to extend the ban on raw shea nut exports until February 2027

The new framework aims to enhance local processing and promote Nigerian exports of value-added products

The government encourages processing shea nuts locally 'to increase profitability for farmers and communities'

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved a one-year extension of the ban on exporting raw shea nuts, effective from February 26, 2026, to February 25, 2027.

The announcement was made on Wednesday night, February 25, by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, and obtained by Legit.ng.

Tinubu extends raw shea nut ban

The federal government said it is committed to policies that promote inclusive growth, local manufacturing, and position Nigeria as a competitive participant in global agricultural value chains.

The presidency's statement reads:

"The decision underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing industrial development, strengthening domestic value addition, and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"The ban aims to deepen processing capacity within Nigeria, enhance livelihoods in shea-producing communities, and promote the growth of Nigerian exports anchored on value-added products."

Onanuga said to further these objectives, President Tinubu has authorised the two ministers of the ministry of industry, trade and investment, and the Presidential Food Security Coordination Unit (PFSCU), to coordinate the implementation of a unified, evidence-based national framework that aligns industrialisation, trade, and investment priorities across the shea nut value chain.

The presidential spokesman disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) federal government encourages processing shea nuts into butter locally, as "butter fetches between 10 and 20 times the price of the raw nuts."

Tinubu approves new shea export framework

Furthermore, the nation's leader approved the adoption of an export framework established by the Nigerian Commodity Exchange (NCX) and the withdrawal of all waivers allowing the direct export of raw shea nuts.

Tinubu directed that any excess supply of raw shea nuts should be exported exclusively through the NCX framework, "in accordance with the approved guidelines."

Additionally, he directed the ministry of finance to provide access to a dedicated NESS Support Window to enable the ministry of industry, trade and investment to pilot a Livelihood Finance Mechanism to strengthen production and processing capacity.

Legit.ng reports that shea nuts, the oil-rich fruits from the shea tree common in the Savanna belt of Nigeria, are the raw material for Shea butter, renowned for its moisturising, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. The extracted butter is a principal ingredient in cosmetics for skin and hair, as well as in edible cooking oil.

