President Bola Tinubu has named two European countries with which his administration is working in Nigeria's fight against insecurity

The president made the revelation while addressing governors in Nigeria during their visit to his residence in Lagos on Sunday, March 22

Also in attendance at the president's residence were Vice President Kashim Shettima and the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration is seeking support and military equipment from foreign countries to strengthen Nigeria's fight against insecurity in the country.

The president made the comment while speaking during the Sallah visits of state governors to his residence in Bourdillon in Lagos, disclosing that his visit to the United Kingdom focused on acquiring security equipment. He added that there was a lengthy discussion between him and French President Emmanuel Macron on possible collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on Nigeria working with the UK and France Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The meeting was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima,l Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Others in attendance are 24 governors, who include those from Abia, Benue, Katsina, Edo, and Rivers states.

President Tinubu noted that insecurity has remained a major obstacle to the development of Nigeria and warned about the global tension, particularly the Middle East challenges. He explained that it could worsen the inflation and reduce the purchasing power, and that labour unions could push for additional government support.

Tinubu to work with US

This is coming amid the move of Tinubu's administration to work with the United States, a development that has led to a new military relationship between the two countries. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced the arrival of about 100 military personnel from the United States to Nigeria to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria. It was gathered that they landed at the Bauchi Airfield.

The director of defence information, Major General Samaila Uba, in a statement on Monday, February 16, 2026, said the US soldiers will offer training and intelligence-sharing operations with the Nigerian military.

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on insecurity

Tinubu's revelation of the collaboration of Nigeria with the UK and France on insecurity has started generating comments from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Obiokoye condemned the over-reliance on foreign military power:

"Relying heavily on foreign military support highlights domestic security failures. Leaders must strengthen local capacity and governance, not just chase weapons. Citizens deserve real protection, accountability, and sustainable solutions—not temporary fixes tied to external powers and political photo-ops."

Nigerians react to President Bola Tinubu speaking on insecurity Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Grand Joe criticised the president:

"For 3 years, you did nothing but play politics while people died. It's getting close to the election, and you suddenly remember you need help to tackle insecurities. You will not die, well, Oga."

Agbalaka posited that the US support appeared to have failed:

"Trump could not deliver or wait for there to be more than enough oil and mineral resources to go around."

Akanbi criticised the discussion with the French president:

"A 90-minute Paris discussion with President Emmanuel Macron yielded potential joint operations against regional terror cells."

See the video of the president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng