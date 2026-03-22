Former Presidential Aide, Laolu Akande, criticises President Bola Tinubu for not visiting Maiduguri before UK trip amid bomb attacks

He highlights missed opportunities for empathy following deadly terrorist attacks in Borno State

Akande questions the timing of Tinubu's UK state visit amidst renewed violence and calls for reassurance to affected citizens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Presidential Aide, Laolu Akande, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should have stopped at Maiduguri, Borno State, before going to the United Kingdom on a state visit.

Legit.ng reports that multiple bomb explosions killed 23 and injured over 100 others in Maiduguri, on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Akande said President Tinubu missed the opportunity of prioritizing empathy and showing sympathy.

He said the bomb explosions are renewed terrorist attacks in the North-East.

The former presidential aide said the directive for the military high command to relocate to Borno State over last week’s attacks was commendable.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Akande questioned the optics and timing of Presidnet Tinubu’s UK trip amid the terror attacks.

“Even if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu couldn’t reschedule his date with the British Royals at a time terrorists were killing Nigerians, attacking our soldiers, and bombers resurging terror in Borno, could he not have done something that would represent a form of reassurance to the people of Borno and the entire Nigerians before he jetted out from Abuja to London on Tuesday?”

“It’s just a question. What could be the options? Number one, couldn’t he have done a quick stopover in Maiduguri before going to London on the same day that he left? Or, at the barest minimum, the President could have left his voice in a direct personal message to the Nigerian people that can be broadcast, showing his body language sympathising with the pain and destruction that we have seen, including the one that we saw an ad of in Maiduguri on Monday, just a few days ago.

Tinubu takes action after Boko Haram's attack

Recall that President Tinubu ordered security chiefs to respond to Boko Haram's attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Tinubu directs emergency agencies to assist and care for the injured after the attack that killed 23 and injured over 100 others.

The presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the two actions taken by Tinubu after the multiple bomb explosions.

Kwankwaso, Gov Zulum react to Borno bomb blast

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, condemned the Maiduguri bomb explosions and described the attack as barbaric and inhumane.

Former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed concern over a resurgence of terrorism and called for decisive action against insurgents.

Daso confirmed multiple blasts across key locations and said casualty figures remained unclear due to ongoing rescue operations.

Source: Legit.ng