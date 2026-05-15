A TikTok user has shared a video reacting to the ongoing marriage crisis between Frank Edoho and Sandra Onyenucheya

The content creator displayed photos of the various women the TV host’s wife publicly accused of having affairs with her husband

The viral video followed Frank Edoho's recent podcast comments where he claimed men could love their wives while cheating on them

A TikTok user, @nne2222, has stirred reactions online after dropping her two cent on the controversy surrounding popular broadcaster Frank Edoho.

The lady weighed in on the crash of the TV host’s second marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya.

A Nigerian lady drops her two cents on Frank Edoho's controversy in his marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya. Image source: @nne2222/TikTok, Frank Edoho/Instagram

Source: TikTok

The creator started her video by playing a clip from Frank Edoho’s appearance on the Bahd And Boujee podcast. In the clip, the veteran "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" host argued that men have the capacity to cheat while remaining in love with their partners.

Allegations of Frank Edodho's infidelity

The lady noted that Sandra reacted to these views by publicly calling out women she claimed Frank was involved with. She went ahead to display photos of the women mentioned in the explosive Instagram posts.

Among those highlighted in the video were actress Mbong Amata, Adesuwa Ugbaja, and Amaka Okeke. The creator also showed a photo of former Big Brother Naija star Tega Dominic, who was also named in the saga.

Public reactions trail controversy

While mentioning Tega Dominic, the lady noted in the TikTok video that the reality star had already come out to deny the claims. However, the creator expressed scepticism regarding the various denials trailing the allegations.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to @nne2222’s post below:

Beloved Omowumi said:

"I used to like Frank so much, but this malice matter fell him from 💯 to 0."

angelmesh said:

"I am proud of you, baby."

Gold said:

"All these namedropping are distractions, the thing is if a woman is caught na she go leave, the marriage never end? why didn't she walk away since she found out about those other women."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Chike's social media post raises controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that amid Frank Edoho's wife's explosive confession, Nigerian singer Chike, who had been connected to the controversy, took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself checking out a stylish pink suit.

Source: Legit.ng