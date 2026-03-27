Cubana Chiefpriest was loudly booed by an Abuja audience while attempting to perform, despite his best efforts to lift the room's energy

The harsh reception is being linked to his prominent role as the South East Director for the pro-Tinubu "City Boy Movement

The socialite recently admitted he regretted not backing the current administration earlier, a stance that clearly did not sit well with the FCT residents

Socialite Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently found himself in an uncomfortable spotlight during a performance in Abuja.

Cubana Chiefpriest had taken to the stage to perform one of his songs, hoping to entertain the crowd and keep the energy alive.

Cubana Chiefpriest was loudly booed by an Abuja audience while attempting to perform. Photos: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

As he performed, the audience’s response appeared unusually cold.

In an attempt to lift the mood, he tried to engage the crowd — a move that entertainers often rely on when energy dips.

However, instead of cheering, voices from the audience rang out loudly with a repeated chant: “We no send your papa.”

While on the surface it may have seemed like a typical case of a tough crowd, many observers believe there was more to it.

Cubana Chiefpriest is not just a socialite — he is also politically affiliated.

He is known to be a member of the All Progressives Congress and serves as the state director for the City Boy Movement South East, a group that supported Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 general elections.

In Abuja, where political sentiments remain strong, especially among those who did not support the current administration, this connection may have played a role in the reception he received.

Adding another layer to the situation are CP’s own past remarks.

The socialite had previously admitted that he regretted not supporting President Tinubu earlier, referencing the popular phrase, “Relax, Tinubu will fix Nigeria.”

Watch the video of Cubana Chiefpriest here:

Reactions trail booing of Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@vanderjoo stated:

"When you trade your brand for political patronage, this is what you get. I hope they don't learn this MBA secrets the hardest way"

@jandykhaled wrote:

"More of this please We can’t let this celebrities join hands with our politicians just for their selfish interests"

@izuchiiiii shared:

"Pesin talk say we no slender your papa. God bless that person because he spoke for some of us. We no send your papa for here."

@WomenRightsOrg commented:

"At least he heard their displeasure, the silence led to him asking them ",you no dey echo" and that give them opportunity to tell him the truth"

Cubana Chiefpriest admits that he regretted not backing President Bola Tinubu's administration earlier. Photo: Cubana Chiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

Source: Legit.ng