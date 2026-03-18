Governor Ademola Adeleke endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027 despite local government disputes

Osun State governor's growing support for President Tinubu shows significant participation in regional activities

Adeleke reassures President Tinubu of unwavering support amidst political tensions in the popular southwest state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared that he will actively support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

The Osun State governor reaffirmed his commitment to support Tinubu’s reelection in the 2027 election.

Governor Ademola Adeleke declares support for Tinubu’s reelection in 2027. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Adeleke assured President Tinubu that the lingering crisis over the control of local government areas in Osun State would not affect his earlier endorsement of Tinubu.

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Olawale stated that Governor Adeleke made this remark during a meeting with members of his cabinet, special advisers, and top government and party officials at the Government House.

“We have no problem with President Tinubu. He is our leader. He represents the South West. I restate our endorsement of Mr. President for re-election in the best interest of the South West.”

He also expressed appreciation to residents of the state for their support following his defection to the Accord Party.

The governor noted that the party’s popularity has continued to grow beyond the southwest state.

“Osun has become yellow, and this is even spreading beyond the state. Our local chapters are organising weekly activities that are attracting thousands of participants.”

Adeleke has been in a prolonged political dispute with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over control of local government councils following the October 2022 LGA elections under former governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Governor Adeleke says Tinubu represents the South West region in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Governor Adeleke Snubs APC after leaving PDP

Recall that ahead of the 2026 Osun election, Governor Adeleke snubbed the ruling APC after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Adeleke announced his defection to the Accord in a statement posted on his social media handle on X on December 9, 2025.

Making the announcement, Governor Adeleke stated that his welfare-focused policies were aligned with the Accord’s ideology.

Read more stories on Tinubu's re-election:

2027: What'll happen when Tinubu returns to power

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Joshua Iginla, Founder of Champions Royal Assembly, warned about the health and safety of key political figures ahead of 2027.

Cleric Joshua Iginla urged national leaders to prioritise safety, cautioning against risks associated with air travel.

Religious leader Joshua Iginla clarified that his message was based on spiritual insight, not political prediction.

Source: Legit.ng