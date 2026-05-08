Arsenal’s Champions League final qualification has sparked a heated debate over the Gunners' celebrations

Chelsea legend John Terry has questioned the emotional scenes at the Emirates after the Atletico Madrid victory

The Gunners are now eyeing a historic double as European glory and Premier League title dream moves closer

Arsenal fans were in full celebration mode on Tuesday, May 5, after the Gunners secured their place in the Champions League final for the first time in two decades.

The dramatic victory over Atletico Madrid sent Emirates Stadium into scenes of joy and relief as supporters celebrated reaching just their second final in the club’s 140-year history.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta’s side are now one step away from a historic European crown and remain firmly in the hunt for a rare continental and domestic double, sitting top of the Premier League table as well.

For many fans, the moment represented a long-awaited return to Europe’s elite stage, and the celebrations reflected that emotional weight.

Chelsea legend Terry criticises “over-the-top” celebrations

However, not everyone was impressed with the reaction from the Arsenal team and their supporters, BBC Sport reports.

John Terry has slammed Arsenal for ‘over-celebrating’ after the Premier League North London club qualified for the Champions League final. Photo by Crystal Pix

Source: Getty Images

Former Chelsea captain John Terry publicly criticised the Gunners for what he described as excessive celebrations following their semi-final success.

Speaking on social media, Terry questioned whether the reaction matched the achievement after booking their first Champions League final in 20 years.

“I have been looking forward to this game all week, especially after the poor game of football [between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid],” Terry told his followers on TikTok.

“But fair play to Arsenal on making the Champions League final. By the way, Arsenal way over-celebrated. Far too much for me.

“Yeah, you’re excited because you made the Champions League final, but you over-celebrated a little bit too much for me.”

His comments quickly sparked debate among fans, with opinions divided between those who felt Arsenal had every right to celebrate and others who believed the reaction may have been premature given no trophy has yet been secured.

Arsenal’s double dream still alive

Despite the criticism, Arsenal remain in a strong position to make history this season.

The North London club are not only Champions League finalists but also leading the Premier League title race.

A potential victory in both competitions would place Mikel Arteta’s team among an elite group of English clubs to have achieved a domestic and European double in the same season.

Only a handful of sides, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, have managed such a feat, adding extra weight to Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures.

The Gunners will now turn their attention to a massive final in Budapest on May 30, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

For Arsenal, the challenge ahead is clear as they must turn their celebrations into silverware.

How Arsenal can beat PSG in UCL final

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former England international Steven Gerrard has explained what Arsenal must do to defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

The Liverpool legend explained that winning the Premier League would also boost the Gunners ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Legit.ng