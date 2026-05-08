Opta supercomputer has predicted the likely winner to win this season's UEFA Europa League

Aston Villa thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-1 on aggregate in the first semi-final clash at Villa Park on Thursday, May 7

Freiburg also beat Braga 3-1 on aggregate in the second semi-final match at Europa-Park-Stadion

Aston Villa will face Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League final after both sides secured their places on Thursday, May 7.

John McGinn scored twice as Villa thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 to reach their first major European final in 44 years.

In the 36th minute, Ollie Watkins opened the scoring with an assist from Emiliano Buendía as Unai Emery’s men took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 4-1 on aggregate to qualify for the final of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

The England international scored shortly after receiving treatment for a head injury sustained in a collision with Forest defender Morato.

Buendía doubled Villa’s lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute before McGinn made it 3-0 in the 77th minute and grabbed his second goal three minutes later.

It will be Villa’s first major European final since defeating Bayern Munich in the 1982 European Cup final, per BBC.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery has qualified for his sixth UEFA Europa final. The Spanish manager said:

"We were always looking forward in every situation. We can feel happy and proud, but we need balance as we still have the final to play. It's a 50/50 match. Freiburg are a good team, good players, good coaches and good competitive way. We are enjoying it. It'll be something fantastic."

How Freiburg qualified for the Europa League final

Freiburg defeated Braga 4-3 on aggregate to qualify for their first-ever European final.

In the 7th minute, Mario Dorgeles was shown a straight red card after fouling Jan-Niklas Beste, who was through on goal with only goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek to beat.

Twelve minutes later, Lukas Kubler opened the scoring after Jean-Baptiste Gorby’s attempted clearance ricocheted off his knee and into the net.

In the 41st minute, Johan Manzambi added Freiburg’s second with a curling strike from outside the area.

Opta Supercomputer Predicts UEFA Europa League Winner Between Aston Villa and Freiburg. Photo by: Daniela Porcelli.

Source: Getty Images

Kubler completed his brace in the 72nd minute to make it 3-0 on the night before Pau Víctor grabbed a late consolation goal for Braga, per ESPN.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League winner

Opta’s latest simulations favour Aston Villa to lift the trophy in Istanbul later this month.

According to the supercomputer, Villa have been given a 65.28% chance of winning the Europa League, while Freiburg’s chances stand at 34.72%.

The final will be played at Besiktas Park, also known as Tupras Stadium.

The winners will also secure a place in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase if they fail to qualify through their domestic league campaign.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta’s supercomputer has now backed Arsenal to defeat PSG and win their first-ever Champions League title.

Arsenal have been given a 55.76% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG’s chance of successfully defending their title stands at 44.24%.

Source: Legit.ng