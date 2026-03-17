Senator Yari, through his support group, has vowed to mobilise support for President Tinubu's re-election ahead of the 2027 elections

This is as the Renewed Hope Network reportedly got endorsement from 1,500 APC support groups for grassroots mobilisation

The group said it has initiated Polling Unit Canvassers to bolster grassroots efforts before the January 2027 presidential election

Abuja, FCT - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has said no effort will be spared in mobilising Nigerians toward ensuring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2027.

The senator's support group, The Renewed Hope Network (TRN), said this in a statement released on Monday, March 16.

Senator Yari Mobilises for Tinubu's Re-election as Support Group Getsa APC Endorsement

Source: Facebook

According to the statement signed by the deputy director general of the APC Support Groups Council, Dr AK Peters, about 1500 registered support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed TRN as a special purpose vehicle established to galvanise robust and broad-based grassroots support for the re-election of President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections, especially as Nigerians await the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to lift ban on political campaign.

Tinubu's re-election: Why Yari's group was endorsed

Dr Peters said the decision to endorse the TRN was taken after a strategic meeting with the technical team of the group, led by a seasoned APC mobiliser and a former senior special Assistant to the APC national chairman on civil society and support groups, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi and an international diplomat, Prof. Tunji John Asaolu.

Peters expressed confidence in the growing momentum of TRN nationwide.

Legit.ng gathers that the TRN is powered by the former governor of Zamfara state and senator representing Zamfara West, Yari, as a major platform for grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

Peters said the TRN has commenced the mobilisation of Polling Unit Canvassers across all polling units in Nigeria, laying the groundwork for effective grassroots engagement ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election.

"The level of acceptability of TRN by Nigerians is unprecedented, and the APC Support Groups Council can not be left out," the statement read.

How is the Renewed Hope Network supporting Tinubu?

According to him, the Renewed Hope Network has already put in place a comprehensive structure and strategies aimed at ensuring a resounding victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

“The TRN is committed to building the most formidable grassroots political movement in support of Mr President within a very short time while networking every corner of the country," he said.

"In APC, we have over three thousand five hundred (3,500) registered support groups out of which one thousand five hundred (1,500) have an approved partnership with The Renewed-Hope Network (TRN).

"We are confident that another 2,000 groups will join the network between now and Easter."

Source: Legit.ng