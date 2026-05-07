Tonto Dikeh has shared a troubling video as she called on her fans to pray for her while she was crying

In the recording, she repeatedly asked her fans to pray for strength as she broke down in tears and shared additional prayer requests

The video sparked reactions from fans, who also shared their observations about the actress and life in general

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has shared an emotional video as she called on her fans to pray for strength.

The movie star, who has been active with her son and step-daughter, was seen in the recording on her Instagram page crying and wiping her nose and eyes with a tissue.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh breaks down on live stream, asks fans to pray. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the video, she urged her fans to pray for the strength to keep loving God, even in moments when they do not feel like doing so.

According to her, life is not easy, and strength from God is needed to keep going in all situations. She also added that no one can do it alone.

Tonto’s fans react to her crying video

Reacting, fans encouraged the evangelist to keep pushing on, also noting that life is not easy.

Tonto Dikeh's fans react to her crying video, shares experience. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

They added that there are moments when they feel like giving up, but they pray for God’s strength to keep them going.

Some noted that the actress's decision to follow Jesus is not an easy journey, but expressed belief that God, who has brought her this far, will sustain her.

Others also shared personal experiences, saying they sometimes feel discouraged by life’s challenges and by the feeling that God is not answering their prayers.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Tonto Dikeh's video

Reactions have trailed the post the actress made about the prayer request she shared with her fans. Here are comments below:

@k8tey2311 reacted:

"Love gives me the strength to trust you always."

@ddsgloblalcollections wrote:

"I will forever trust God; He has the final say in everything, no need to do otherwise."

@joiakthrift_collections reacted:

"May God continue to give us strength to Love him and give us grace to overcome this sinful world."

@therealannjay commented:

"When the crown seems heavier…keep praying."

@helpservice_byjoyce said:

"What if u have prayed for strength, even fasted, and yet u are weak, the more nothing brings hope."

@ nneomaukpabi wrote:

"Hang in there, my love, it’s difficult for one to take that decision, but I believe he who brought you this far will not disappoint you. The battle in the church is even bigger and more challenging than the battle in the world. I fully understand those feelings, it’s well."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng