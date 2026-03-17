Prophet Joshua Iginla, Founder of Champions Royal Assembly, warned about the health and safety of key political figures ahead of 2027

Cleric Joshua Iginla urged national leaders to prioritise safety, cautioning against risks associated with air travel

Religious leader Joshua Iginla clarified that his message was based on spiritual insight, not political prediction

The founder of Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has shared a prophetic message in which he expressed concerns about the health and safety of key political figures ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a church service, the cleric urged prayers for national leaders, particularly those at the forefront of political power.

New Prophecy of What'll Happen When Tinubu, APC Return to Power in 2027 is Out: “This is Not a Joke”

Source: UGC

“I pray for our leaders… I keep saying something about their health, and I will stop at that place because of the sensitivity of what I’m seeing,” he said.

Warning on safety and travel

Iginla also cautioned political actors to pay attention to their personal safety, especially when travelling by air.

“It’s only the living that can handle power… as you are busy flying, please… check this your helicopter you are flying with and this private jet you are flying with,” he stated.

He added,

“I don’t want to hear that they are having what we call a Committee of Inquiry searching what happened.”

Cleric insists message is not political

The prophet emphasised that his message was not driven by political calculations but by what he described as spiritual insight.

“I’m not doing prediction. I’m not doing political permutation… I know what I am saying,” he said.

He further noted that the message was sensitive, adding that he deliberately withheld certain details while urging Nigerians to pray for their leaders.

New Prophecy of What'll Happen When Tinubu, APC Return to Power in 2027 is Out: “This is Not a Joke”

Source: Twitter

Call for prayers amid political build-up

While not mentioning specific individuals, Iginla’s remarks come amid early political conversations around the 2027 general elections and the possible return of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power.

The cleric concluded by calling for prayers for those in positions of authority, stressing the importance of their wellbeing in sustaining governance and national stability.

2027 Election: Primate Ayodele releases prophecy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, Nigeria, has prophesied that the polls will be determined by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian judiciary.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued on Sunday, March 15, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric claimed that the voters will not have a serious impact in the election.

Source: Legit.ng