2027 Elections: ADC Alleges Plot to Make Tinubu Lone Presidential Candidate
- ADC claims powerful figures in APC aim to impose Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 elections
- The plot allegedly involves an APC governor and a senior security official based in Abuja
- ADC warns this scheme seeks to destabilise the opposition ahead of the upcoming general elections
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that there is a plot to impose President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Nigerians as the sole presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.
The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the plot is allegedly being orchestrated by powerful figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Abdullahi said the plot is to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into recognising a certain Nafiu Bala as the National Chairman of the ADC.
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This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, March 16, 2026, via @BolajiADC
According to Abdullahi, the plot is to destabilise the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The ADC alleged that the plot to impose Tinubu as the sole candidate is being driven by an APC governor in collaboration with a senior security official based in Abuja.
“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has uncovered a desperate and sinister plot allegedly being orchestrated by powerful figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pressure the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into recognising a certain Nafiu Bala as the National Chairman of the ADC.
“This brazen attempt to undermine and destabilise the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections is reportedly being driven by an APC governor in collaboration with a senior security official based in Abuja, as part of a plot to impose President Tinubu on Nigerians as the sole presidential contender in 2027.”
Nigerians react as ADC accuses APC
@alfredonah11
I can say it openly that the national chairman of ADC is a retired military officer, but he's not taking proactive measures on some of these informations circulating on media, that's why the party is nose diving. If serious measures are not taken, they will not be on the ballot in 2027.
@SugarDaddy0426
Walai, I predicted Leke Abejide's faction will win control of the party cos it is very obvious. Leke Abejide is too quite so he must definitely have his own plan. You can't go to a party and just take over the party without considering the original members of the party.
@vmesole
It's quite unfortunate that you people went to pitch your tent with a party that was almost moribund instead of going for brand new party with a new identity. Now ADC will be in court till the election period.
@King_prosp
So they want to rubbish ADC the same way they use Wike to rubbish PDP.
@deluxe_k
My question is: how did they not see this coming? The leadership tussle within the ADC will not die down until the damage is already done. They should take a cue from the experiences of the PDP and LP.
@edu4real23
Is it that APC doesn't want the election to be held? next year or what
2027: 'Only ticket' that can sack Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Dele Momodu suggested a powerful opposition coalition could challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 elections
According to Momodu, Atiku Abubakar's experience makes him a strong contender against President Tinubu.
Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, emphasised the need for viable opposition candidates in Nigeria's political landscape.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.