Nigerian veteran actress Patience Ozokwo ignited reactions online as she spoke about Blessing Onwukwe

This came amid the fast-rising star’s recognition following her character in Uche Montana’s Monic movie

Mama G, as she is fondly called, weighed in on the buzz around Blessing being the next Nollywood villain queen

Nigerian veteran actress Patience Ozokwo has reacted to fans’ movement to crown Blessing Onwukwe as the next Nollywood villain queen.

This comes amid Onwukwe’s recent recognition following her standout role in Uche Montana’s latest YouTube movie, Monica.

Fans call Blessing Onwukwe the next Patience Ozokwo and her reaction says it all. Credit: @patienceozokwo, @blessingonwukwe

Source: Instagram

The fast-rising star has received a series of accolades for how she portrayed Mama Monica, with a unique blend of mischief, authority, and cunning.

The buzz intensified when a social media blog shared a meme of Ozokwo symbolically crowning Onwukwe.

In response, the veteran actress reposted the meme on her Instagram page with the caption:

"True or False? Happy for @blessingonwukwe. Let’s all win together."

While Ozokwo’s reaction appeared supportive, fans had mixed feelings.

Many praised Onwukwe’s talent but insisted that no one could truly replace Ozokwo’s legendary villain roles.

However, Blessing reacted to Patience's post, saying:

"No ooooo mummy mba o😂😂😂😂 hold the crown ma! Jesus! I am still a student oo. 😂😂😂😂😂."

See Patience Ozokwo’s post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Onwukwe, also now referred to as Mama Monica by fans, has shared unknown details about Uche Montana's hit movie Monica 2, which recorded over 6 million views on YouTube within 24 hours it premiered on the video-sharing platform.

Speaking in a recent interview on Yanga FM, Onwukwe stated that she earned over ₦1 million for her role in Monica 2, her highest pay for a movie to date.

When asked if it was the highest she had been paid so far as an actress, Onwukwe said,

"When it has to do with series, it is bulk money, this is a film and a YouTube film but in bulk as in one time you can say that,"

According to the actress, Monica 2, which also featured Uche Montana, was shot in seven days, while Monica 1 was shot in five days.

The movie produced by Uche Montana was focused on family pressure, responsibility, and societal expectations, with Onwukwe portraying the role of a strict mother figure.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham firmly distanced herself from an online drama after a critic tried pitting her against Uche Montana over her surprising streaming numbers.

The doubtful critic dragged Toyin into the discourse by comparing the sudden success to the actress' recent movie, Imisi, which took a whole week to accumulate three million views.

Netizens react to Patience Ozokwo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

_oyaonu1 said:

"First of all, Mama G has no business with poverty😂😂😂😂."

prettiestmary54 said:

"Mama G can never tolerate that nonsense from Sharon 😂."

dc_lington said:

"Mama G go use juju turn Sharon to goat 🐐 😂😂😂."

wofaifada said:

"No way !! You wey dey first taste poison 😫😫."

adinmasomadina said:

"Only 1 mama G ..nobody else comes close sorry."

tonic_cinnamon said:

"False ma! If na you, both Monica and husband will be poisoned for not being the one who gave out the list for marriage😂😂😂."

kenzy.udosen said:

"She’s only just started her journey to wickedness… 😂😂😂 a long way to go."

zich1210 said:

"Mama Monica is still learning 😂 Mama G killed the lady who initiated her into wîtchcraft because the person was complaîning that she was kîlling people too much. Mama G killed her son to show her daughter in."

shez_viv said:

"Mama G you no go even allow Chika insult you."

Patience Ozokwo reacts after social media crowns a new Nollywood villain. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Uche Montana emotional after AMVCA nomination

Legit.ng previously reported Uche Montana couldn’t hold back her emotions when she bagged her first-ever nomination for Best Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2025.

The announcement, which came on March 23, 2025, sent the actress into a flood of tears as she celebrated the milestone in her career.

Known for her captivating roles, Montana shared her heartfelt reaction, posting a video that captured her sobbing while expressing disbelief and gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng