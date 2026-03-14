Dr. Don Clem Enamhe, Coordinator of Team Cross River led supporters in Abuja to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Bassey Otu and Senator Agom Jarigbe ahead of the 2027 elections

Gabriel Bravo, APC Leader from Yala LGA said Cross River residents in the FCT organised the rally and planned a one-million-man march to mobilise support

Francisca Ogar, Women Leader urged APC leadership to support Senator Jarigbe, describing him as widely accepted across Cross River State

Residents of Cross River state living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have publicly expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, and the senator representing Cross River North, Agom Jarigbe, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Saturday, March 14, in Abuja during a rally organised by supporters largely drawn from the Cross River North Senatorial District.

Tinubu, Otu, Jarigbe Gets Notable Endorsement Ahead 2027

Source: UGC

Participants at the gathering said their decision to support the three leaders was based on what they described as their performance and contributions to development within the state over the past few years.

Group explains reason for endorsement

Speaking to journalists at the rally, the coordinator of the group, Dr. Don Clem Enamhe, said the event was organised to appreciate the efforts of the President and other leaders for projects and policies they believe are benefiting Cross River state.

“I am the convener of Team Cross River. Today’s rally is to appreciate the good work of Mr. President. He has been able to turn around many things in Cross River State,” he said.

Enamhe pointed to ongoing federal initiatives, including the coastal highway project and federal appointments involving the state.

“If you look at the coastal highway project, it is unimaginable. At the beginning of the administration, Cross River was also given two ministers. While we are saying thank you, we also wish to ask for more,” he added.

Supporters commend governor’s development efforts

The coordinator also praised Governor Otu’s leadership style, describing his administration as people-focused and accessible to residents across the state.

“Since he took over, Senator Prince Bassey Otu has shown so much love for the people. He has made governance more accessible. For instance, he comes to the northern part of the state and even spends nights there,” Enamhe said.

He highlighted a number of projects across the state, including road construction, bridge rehabilitation, and development efforts linked to the Obudu Ranch and airport infrastructure.

Senator praised for constituency projects

Enamhe also commended Senator Jarigbe for what he described as impactful representation in the National Assembly, citing projects and educational support initiatives across the district.

“Ever since he became Senator, he has rewritten the story of senatorial representation in Cross River North. We never knew that senators could work the way he is working,” he said.

According to him, the senator has implemented projects across the district’s 54 wards, including roads, classroom construction and scholarship programmes.

“He has given scholarships to many sons and daughters of the area, including those studying abroad,” he added.

Supporters plan larger mobilisation

Another APC leader from Yala Local Government Area, Gabriel Bravo, said the rally was organised by Cross River North residents in Abuja who remain registered voters in their home constituencies.

He explained that the gathering was only the first phase of a broader mobilisation aimed at building support ahead of the next election cycle.

“We intend to deliver the highest number of votes for the President, our governor and our distinguished senator in the next election,” he said.

Bravo added that many of those who attended the rally regularly return to Cross River State during elections to cast their votes.

“About 98 percent of the people here are registered voters in Cross River State. During elections we usually mobilise ourselves in buses and return home to vote,” he said.

He further revealed plans to organise a larger demonstration of support in the future.

“Our target is to organise a one-million-man march in Abuja. This rally is just a prelude to a bigger mobilisation,” Bravo stated.

Call for continued support

Also speaking at the event, Francisca Ogar, one of the women leaders present, urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support Senator Jarigbe in future political contests.

Tinubu, Otu, Jarigbe Gets Notable Endorsement Ahead 2027

Source: Facebook

“In politics, 24 hours is a long time, but if the party wants to win in 2027, it needs a candidate with massive support,” she said.

She described the senator as a grassroots politician with broad acceptance across Cross River State.

“When you talk about credibility in Cross River State today, I stand to be corrected, there is no senator in the National Assembly as widely accepted as Jarigbe,” she added.

The rally concluded with supporters expressing confidence that their mobilisation would translate into strong electoral support for the three leaders in future elections.

Source: Legit.ng