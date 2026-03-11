Alapini Oosa has defended President Bola Tinubu amid the current economic and security crisis in the country

In a recent video, the Nollywood star also issued a warning to critics of the president's administration

Recall that the Yoruba actor was among the popular celebrities who campaigned for Tinubu in 2023

Nollywood actor Alapini Oosa, whose real name is Ganiyu Nafiu, has defended President Bola Tinubu's governance amid the crisis in the country.

Speaking in a video with his colleague Kunle Afod, which was shared on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Alapini argued that Tinubu is sincerely working to fix Nigeria despite opposition from detractors.

According to the actor, the president was already wealthy and famous before taking office.

During the conversation, Kunle Afod asked:

"You campaigned for Tinubu, what can you say about the state of the country now?"

Responding, Alapini said,

"I can say that his plan is to make Nigeria better. Tinubu didn’t become president because of money or affluence because he has them. He’s a cheerful giver. We appointed him for a reason, and he’s already doing it and will do more.”

He also addressed critics, warning that attempts to use criticism to destabilize the government would not succeed.

Alapini concluded with a firm message to Nigerians, saying: “He who has ears, let him hear. And if you like, don’t hear Tinubu will fix this country.”

Recall that Alapini campaigned for President Bola Tinubu alongside popular Yoruba movie stars during the 2023 elections.

The video of Alapini defending President Bola Tinubu's governance is below:

Reactions as Alapini defends Tinubu

Reacting, some netizens criticised Alapini and made reference to an old video where he publicly rebuked Tinubu and his son Seyi for unfulfilled 2023 campaign promises.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

nekekings1 commented:

“Some people don’t want him to succeed” na this particular thing day pain me pass, does the man himself want to succeed?"

opraf59 said:

"After something has been dropped in their piggyback, you start hearing all sorts of trash. Some of these people should just return to the village and face farming."

Ebumoney1 commented:

"Man is just hungry, he needs that money from Tinubu."

AbiolaAdebisi7 commented:

"For someone who was cursing Seyi and his father about a year ago but now the corn is fully in his pocket. At this rate it is only God that can make the country work."

callmembj11 reacted:

"This man campaigned hard for Tinubu in 2023. Tinubu promised him money and never paid. He cursed him out publicly. Then Tinubu settled him. Cash and a car. Tone changed overnight. That's the real problem with Nigeria. Not the politicians. The people who fold the moment they get their cut."

