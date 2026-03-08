The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors urge calm ahead of the Court of Appeal ruling on March 9, 2026

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State describes the expected appellate ruling as a defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy

The PDP leaders emphasise respect for the judicial process and call for maturity and and the preservation of national stability

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appealed for calm among members and supporters ahead of a crucial ruling by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

The appellate court is expected to deliver judgement in the party’s lingering leadership dispute on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The PDP has faced months of internal tensions and is now trying to steady itself and refocus ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP Governors’ Forum chairman, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, urged members aspiring to contest the 2027 general elections to have faith in the party’s platform.

As reported by Vanguard, this was contained in a statement signed by the forum’s Director-General, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Mohammed, the Bauch State governor described the expected judgment as as defining moment for Nigeria’s democracy

“Whatever the decision may be, the PDP reaffirms its respect for the judicial process and its commitment to peace.

“We urge our members, supporters, and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm and disciplined in their reactions to the ruling. Our collective response must reflect maturity and a deep respect for the rule of law.

“We call on all party members and leaders to show maximum restraint, remain calm and be law-abiding before, during and after the judgment as leadership will meet immediately to review the judgment and chart the necessary post-judgment line of action.

Court gives judgment on disputed PDP convention

Recall that the Oyo State High Court upheld the PDP's 2025 Elective Convention, validating Kabiru Turaki as chairman.

The minister of the Fedr]eral Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike's faction dismissed the ruling and claimed it lacks legal effect on INEC and party proceedings.

The latest court judgment centred on PDP leadership legitimacy, intensifying internal party power tussle ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more stories on PDP leadership disoute/crisis:

PDP shares next steps after meeting with INEC

Legit.ng aearlier reported that PDP met with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alongside the rival faction, where both sides presented their positions on the party’s internal crisis.

INEC said it was aware that the matter is before the Court of Appeal and would wait for the final judgment before recognising any leadership.

The Kabiru Turaki-led NWC said it would continue functioning as the opposition party’s leadership while awaiting the court’s decision.

Source: Legit.ng