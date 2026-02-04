The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faced fresh turmoil on Tuesday as governors rejected moves by a caretaker committee backed by Minister Nyesom Wike to reschedule the party’s national convention and dissolve zonal structures

The Federal High Court in Ibadan had earlier annulled the November 15, 2025 convention that produced Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as chairman, intensifying the leadership struggle

With both factions seeking recognition from INEC and preparing for further legal battles, the crisis has deepened ahead of the 2027 general elections

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Tuesday as governors elected on the party’s platform rejected moves by a caretaker committee backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The governors argued that the faction lacked the constitutional authority to reschedule the party’s national convention or dissolve zonal structures, PUNCH reported.

The caretaker committee had announced that the national convention, originally slated for March 28, would now hold on March 29 and 30. The committee’s Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, disclosed this in Abuja after a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, which also dissolved the Southwest, North-West, and Plateau zonal committees.

PDP governors back Turaki-led NWC

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and others aligned with the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN)-led NWC rejected the caretaker committee’s decisions. They insisted that the Wike-backed group had no authority to organise a convention or dissolve zonal committees.

The Turaki-led NWC’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, told The PUNCH that the caretaker committee was “mired in self-deception.”

Court ruling annuls Ibadan convention

Last Friday, the Federal High Court in Ibadan annulled the PDP National Convention held on November 15, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State. The court ordered Turaki and other NWC members to stop acting as national officers of the party.

Before the ruling, PDP governors had endorsed the Ibadan convention, which elected Turaki and other NWC members for a four-year term. However, Wike and his allies maintained that they were in charge of the party leadership.

The governors had overseen a transition from former Chairman Umar Damagum to Turaki before Damagum’s tenure ended on December 9. In contrast, the Wike-aligned faction formed a 13-member caretaker committee on December 8, with Mohammed Mohammed, Samuel Anyanwu, and others as acting NWC members.

INEC refuses recognition of factions

Both the governors’ bloc and the Wike-aligned faction sought recognition from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). However, INEC refused to recognise either group, sparking a series of court cases ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following the court ruling, the Turaki-led NWC said its legal team had been instructed to file an appeal and explore all legal options.

Wike-backed faction vows to steer PDP forward

Meanwhile, the Wike-backed faction welcomed the ruling restraining Turaki and others from acting as the party’s NWC. The faction vowed to organise a convention to usher in new leaders.

The caretaker committee’s Publicity Secretary stated, “There are certain decisions—major decisions that were reached, far-reaching decisions indeed. And part of the decisions reached from this Caretaker Committee meeting is the adjustment made as regards the date earlier released for the national convention. Recall that yesterday, during the NEC meeting, a date was announced for the national convention of the party, which was billed to be held on the 28th and 29th of March. However, after careful consideration of certain factors, the date has been slightly adjusted for the convention to take place on the 29th to the 30th of March.”

He added that the NEC working committee had dissolved the North-West, South-West, and Plateau State zonal committees, with caretaker committees to be appointed soon.

PDP staff insist on Turaki-led leadership

Party staff at the PDP Secretariat declared that they would not recognise any unauthorised leadership apart from the Turaki-led NWC. They argued that the leadership was validly elected at the Ibadan convention, which was sanctioned by legitimate organs of the party.

They further noted that Supreme Court judgments had established that issues of membership, leadership, congresses, and conventions of political parties were internal matters, beyond the jurisdiction of the courts.

The staff also stressed that the party met the legal requirements of section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022, by notifying INEC of the Ibadan convention, which was held with INEC present. They cited the Supreme Court ruling in INEC vs SDP & Ors, which reaffirmed that political parties are only required to notify the Commission.

