Nigeria may soon witness another hike in cooking gas prices amid shrinking LPG depot stocks

Experts believe retail cooking gas prices could climb from the current price to as high as N2,000 per kg

The NMDPRA said Nigeria currently has only 13 days of LPG sufficiency, with daily consumption exceeding supply levels

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The price of cooking gas could climb to N2,000 per kg in some parts of the country amid increasing scarcity of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) at depots nationwide.

There is also rising household demand, and experts have hinted that the limited supply could signal an increase.

LPG supply gap fuels fears of fresh cooking gas price hike Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Low cooking gas supply

As per the most recent April 2026 factsheet released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigeria's LPG supply now provides only 13 days of sufficiency, placing it among the lowest of all major petroleum products.

The NMDPRA's figures indicate that the daily LPG consumption rate averaged 4,818 metric tonnes for April, which is more than the average daily supply rate of 4,545 metric tonnes.

The NMDPRA report also indicated that LPG ranks among the petroleum products with the lowest levels of national stock sufficiency, with present stock expected to only last for 13 days at the current rate of consumption.

The regulator acknowledged that LPG demand is growing and exceeding supply, even with increased output from domestic gas processing facilities and local refineries.

According to industry marketers, the current scarcity is impacting depots and retail outlets across the nation, but especially in Lagos, where LPG volumes have tightened considerably in recent days.

Cooking gas hit N1,500

Already, multiple market sources reported that the unavailability of the product at the main supply points has resulted in fierce price increases by retailers, and many outlets are already selling cooking gas at over N1,500 per kilogram from the average price of N1,300.

NMDPRA in April also revealed that retail prices were between N1,100 and N1,450 per kilogram in the nation, although marketers said that in many areas the prevailing market price is already higher than this range because of the tight supply situation.

Operators attributed the current price surge to depleted stock levels at depots, reduced loading activities, and the limited availability of tickets from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which is now one of the major suppliers of LPG in Nigeria.

Petrolumeprice.ng reports that at depots, only Navgas Limited is actively supplying the Lagos market, with ex-depot prices hovering around N1,200 per kilogram.

Low supply of cooking gas at depots sparks fear of N2,000/kg price Photo: Blons

Source: Getty Images

Available market data reveals that LPG from Dangote Refinery sold for N1,060 per kilogram, while Ardova Plc sold for 1,065/kg and Navgas for 1,085/kg.

A marketer who preferred not to be mentioned said:

"The market is under serious pressure because supply is failing to meet demand. Retailers are already crossing 1,500/kg in some areas, and if the trend continues, 2,000/kg may not be out of reach."

Another operator argued that the 13 days of supply sufficiency indicated in the NMDPRA figures do not accurately reflect the actual availability at depots currently observed by marketers.

"The figures in the paper are not exactly what the marketers are seeing on the ground. There is still severe shortage of product at loading points."

10 cheapest states to buy cooking gas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of cooking gas declined in December 2025.

In its price watch report, Kaduna recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N5,838.66, followed by Jigawa (N5,825.09) and Osun (N5,777.80).

While Katsina had the lowest price at N4,855.80, with Gombe and Cross River also among the cheapest states.

Experts

Source: Legit.ng