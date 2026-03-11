President Donald Trump urged to suspend intelligence sharing with Nigeria over escalating insecurity issues

Comrade Timi Frank questions the federal government's inaction despite knowledge of terrorists' identities and locations

Frank raised concerns about insecurity benefiting individuals within the Nigerian political system

FCT, Abuja - United States President Donald Trump has been urged to halt intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government.

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, cited recent comments attributed to Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on banditry and terrorism.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh alleged that the federal government know the identifies and locations of every terrorist in Nigeria.

Frank said Gumi’s remarks about Nigerian authorities raise serious questions about the handling of insecurity in the country.

He made this known in a statement issued onWednesday, March 11, 2026, in Abuja, and made available to Legit.ng.

“If it is true that the government knows the names of these bandits, knows where they are located and even knows their camps, then Nigerians deserve to know why decisive action has not been taken.”

According to Frank, the continued rise in kidnappings and killings across the country suggests that insecurity has escalated.

He said this is despite claims that security agencies possess intelligence about those responsible.

He lamented that Nigerian soldiers are losing their lives in the fight against insurgency and banditry despite military equipment and support provided by foreign partners.

The former APC chieftain argued that the continued deterioration of security raises suspicion that insecurity may be benefiting some individuals

The political activist alleged that insecurity has become a “profitable business” for some actors within the system.

“They don’t care about Nigerians that are dying. They don’t care about Nigerians that are being kidnapped. They don’t care about the well-being of the people. They don't care about the suffering of the people. They don't care about good governance. All they care about is how they will rig themselves back to power using insecurity as cover.”

He urged the United States to exercise caution in its dealings with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly in the area of intelligence.

He asserted that “the government of today appears to be friends with terrorists.”

“I am calling on the United States government to be very careful in its dealings with the current Nigerian administration. The U.S. should suspend intelligence sharing and security cooperation with the Nigerian government and its security chiefs.”

Frank said the security situation has continued to deteriorate despite the assistance Nigeria has received from international partners.

