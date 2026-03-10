President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country will never yield to forces seeking to destabilise its peace, unity, and sovereignty

Tinubu highlighted the progress of the economy since assuming office and promised continued support for pensioners and long-term development in agriculture and education

Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, and Archbishop Daniel Okoh commended the President for fostering national unity and pledged support from religious leaders across the six geopolitical zones

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will never yield to forces seeking to destabilise its peace, unity, and sovereignty.

The President spoke on Monday, March 10, while hosting religious and traditional leaders for an interfaith breaking of the fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Tinubu addresses religious and traditional leaders on March 10.

Tinubu: Nigeria will not surrender to instability

A statement shared via X, by Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu acknowledged the critical role of religious and traditional figures in fostering peace and moral guidance across communities.

“Yes, we are challenged; the terrorists are very desperate now because they are getting barraged and defeated, they leave trails of blood in their wake. But I assure you of one thing: Nigeria will never surrender. We are not discouraged. We are going to win and win well,” he said.

The President emphasised that the government remains committed to protecting citizens and securing the nation from insurgents and other threats to stability.

Tinubu says economy on the rise

President Tinubu also reflected on the economic progress since assuming office, highlighting measures to stabilise public finances and support pensioners.

“I am just grateful, one person among millions, that I have been given the opportunity to serve. And all I can do is promise that I will continue to be faithful in discharging my duty. I can report that the economy has turned the corner. It is getting better. Pensioners are getting their relief gradually. We have saved Nigeria from bankruptcy,” he stated.

He added that his administration has ensured that no governor struggles to pay salaries and is focused on long-term development in sectors such as agriculture and education to leave a lasting legacy.

Religious and traditional leaders gather as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addresses them at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on March 10.

Unity and support from religious leaders

In his remarks, Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, praised President Tinubu for bringing together leaders of Nigeria’s major religions, describing the occasion as a symbol of national unity.

He prayed for guidance, protection, peaceful coexistence, and the President’s success.

Representing the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe underscored the importance of faith leaders in promoting harmony.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), through Archbishop Daniel Okoh, assured President Tinubu of the church’s continued support for his government’s efforts to transform the economy and strengthen security.

Traditional rulers and religious leaders from all six geopolitical zones attended the event, reinforcing the administration’s message of national unity, peace, and resilience.

