Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned of the potential removal of African presidents by Trump, undermining Nigeria's interests

Primate Ayodele alerted Nigerians to remain vigilant against possible attacks on academic and security facilities

The outspoken cleric called for proactive measures from the government to prevent political assassinations and enhance security

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, warned on Tuesday, March 10, that US President Donald Trump allegedly plans to remove certain African presidents.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that the US President is not acting in Nigeria’s best interest, particularly regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric alleged that Trump’s actions are not meant to help Nigeria but could instead exacerbate the country’s challenges.

Ayodele said:

“Donald Trump will ensure he removes some African presidents. America isn’t working in favour of Tinubu. No matter what Tinubu is doing now, Trump will come around against him. America isn’t coming to help you but to remove you.”

Ayodele warns against attacks in Nigeria

The preacher warned Nigerians to remain vigilant over education and security facilities, highlighting some states that require heightened attention.

The INRI church founder stated:

“Nigeria must watch on academic facilities and security institutions. Let's watch Abuja, Lokoja, Benue, Kogi, Edo, Ogun, Katsina, Adamawa, Kano, Sokoto; they should be monitored because I see attacks.”

Primate Ayodele speaks on politics-related killings

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele urged the Nigerian government to take decisive action on security issues, emphasising the need for a proactive Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He also warned of potential political assassinations and attacks.

The Lagos-based cleric said:

“Nigerian government must not sleep on this security matter, this will still affect the killing of top security leaders and the ambushing of military armouries. I have warned the military several times that we need a proactive Chief of Army Staff.

“There will still be political assassinations and attacks. People who are on the ground, who are to serve as intelligence to the security operatives, are afraid; no one is ready to do anything.”

Ayodele flags religion-linked threats

In an earlier prophecy, Ayodele alleged that there are individuals in Nigeria, in conjunction with international actors, sponsoring religious genocide in the country.

In his statement, Ayodele explained that the attacks target both Christians and Muslims, dismissing the US’s allegation that only Christians are being killed in Nigeria.

According to the cleric, religion is one of the factors that will be used against Tinubu’s second term, and if it is not handled properly, there will be issues for the government in 2027. He also urged President Tinubu to disband the inter-religious council 'because they have not been effective.'

He said:

“There is so much sentiment in religion, and what we preach sometimes can cause genocide. The inter-religious councils are not doing anything; they are inactive and have run out of ideas. I think they should be eradicated and create a better agency that can mediate between the two religions because people there are not serving any purpose. Some of the people there are just fanatics.

“Every governor must also preach religious tolerance in their states and abolish anything called religious genocide. Those who caused these things are sponsored by international bodies and Nigerians, but the government isn’t taking it seriously.”

