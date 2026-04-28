Edo state Government disassociated itself from alleged threat remarks made by aide Emmanuel Eghogho against opposition figures following a viral video

Commissioner Kassim Afegbua said the administration rejected the comments and reaffirmed its opposition to political intimidation and harassment

The government condemned the viral video as incendiary and restated its commitment to peaceful political engagement and unity in the state

The Edo state government has dissociated itself from alleged threats made against opposition figures by Emmanuel Eghogho, a senior aide to Governor Monday Okpebholo, following public backlash over a viral video circulating on social media.

Viral video sparks public outrage

Tension gripped Edo politics as the state government distanced itself from controversial remarks allegedly made by a governor’s aide targeting opposition leaders. Photo credit: @OkpebholoMedia

Source: Twitter

The controversy stems from a video in which Mr Eghogho, identified as a Senior Special Assistant to the governor, was seen addressing the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika.

In the footage, he allegedly suggested that members of the opposition, including Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, could be arrested and transferred to Abuja.

The remarks triggered widespread criticism across social media platforms.

Edo govt rejects aide’s remarks

Reacting to the development, the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, said the government had no connection with the comments made by the aide, Premium Times reported.

Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City on Monday, April 27, Afegbua emphasised that the administration would not support intimidation or political harassment.

“We want to distance ourselves from that statement because it is not the position of the Edo State Government, but the voice of an individual that is answerable to existing laws of the land,” he said.

He further stated,

“The governor does not tolerate thuggery, political hegemony or any attempt to subdue or cow the opposition using subtle threats or otherwise.

“We welcome robust opposition engagement, constructive engagement and collective bargaining. Opposition helps ruling parties to think better.”

Administration condemns ‘incendiary’ conduct

Afegbua described the viral video as inappropriate and inflammatory, stressing that the government remained committed to peaceful political engagement.

“It is not our article of trade. It is not our thematic focus as a government. We try as much as possible to promote unity of purpose and a spirit of camaraderie among all Edo residents,” he added.

Political tensions in context

The incident comes amid heightened political sensitivities in the state, following recent controversies involving the Okpebholo administration, Punch reported.

Earlier this month, the government came under scrutiny after sealing an event centre where Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem reportedly made critical remarks about President Bola Tinubu during a performance.

In the performance, the rapper criticised the administration and spoke about worsening economic conditions, before the venue was later reopened by state authorities.

Edo gov warns Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Edo state Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has remained firm in his stance regarding Peter Obi's visit to the South-South region, sparking intense debate and criticism.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Okpebholo made the remarks during the launch of the revamped Edo Line transport company in Benin on Tuesday, July 22.

Source: Legit.ng