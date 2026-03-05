Sheikh Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria has been suspended by JIBWIS for criticizing President Bola Tinubu during a sermon

Alkali condemned insecurity and corruption among government officials in a powerful Ramadan sermon in Yobe State

In response to his suspension, Sheikh Alkali urged followers to stay disciplined and accept Allah's will

Yobe State - Sheikh Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria has reacted to his suspension by the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Jos.

Sheikh Alkali was suspended after he delivered a sermon in which he criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

JIBWIS suspends Sheikh Alkali for bold claims against President Bola Tinubu.

The Islamic cleric criticized corrupt government officials, north-west governors, and President Tinubu during the Ramadan exegesis at Mokas Mosque in Damaturu, Yobe State.

As reported by Daily Trust, during his sermon, he condemned bandit attacks, kidnapping, and other forms of insecurity in the north.

“One of the signs of catastrophes this generation will likely face is the tendency to revere individuals out of fear of their machinations. Look at how state governors fear Tinubu much more than they fear Allah. If you are in APC, you are treated like a saint. If you are a member of the opposition, you will be treated like a devil. One will be confronted with trumped-up charges. Who is Tinubu? You deceived us. You are a deceiver and a cheat.”

The National Chairman of the JIBWIS Council of Ulama, Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir, accused Alkali of using strongly-worded statements against certain individuals in the region.

Alkali was also alleged to have addressed insecurity in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s established methodology.

Reacting to his suspension via a Facebook post, he said:

“To my followers, relatives, and associates, I urge you to take heart. This was destined to happen. I cannot exceed the days Allah has written for me to lead Ramadan Qur’anic exegesis in Damaturu. I urge you to be disciplined and loyal. What Allah has decided is the best for us.”

Sheikh Alkali Abubaka urges followers to accept Allah's will after suspension.

