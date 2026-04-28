A man has recorded police officers confronting an NYSC member in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state near Christ’s School

The eyewitness alleged profiling over car ownership and attempted phone seizure during recording incident scene

Online reactions have followed the video, with Nigerians questioning police conduct and raising concerns over harassment claims

A Nigerian man has spoken out over troubling police conduct after witnessing a young corps member being confronted by officers in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Eyewitness records police harassment of corps member in Ekiti street scene. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The scene, which was captured in a video shared on X by ChuksEricE on Tuesday, April 28, showed uniformed policemen moving an NYSC member away in front of Christ’s School while two other corps members stood nearby, and onlookers watched.

Speaking in Yoruba, the eyewitness suggested the officers were targeting the young man simply because he had access to a car, while they did not. He also complained that after years of service, many officers still struggle financially.

He said, “They cannot just sight a young man with a car, because they don’t have one.”

“They’ll work for 40 years and yet not own a car. They are just working and have nothing to show for it… All they know is to harass people.”

The eyewitness, who also claimed the officers attempted to stop him from recording the scene, said they tried to take his phone as he filmed.

While the incident continued, voices around the area encouraged him to keep recording and ensure the officers were exposed online. One person could be heard saying, “Video them very well and post it online.”

The witness also repeatedly warned the corps member not to go with the officers, shouting, “No follow them go anywhere,” as the situation unfolded.

Nigerians react to filmed incident

Many who viewed the clip online had a lot to say about the conduct of the officers.

Public reacts after video captures police encounter with corps member in Ado-Ekiti

Source: Original

@myownsay1 wrote:

"What is wrong with us in this country? Who do us like this? Like, we can’t be civil for once?"

@HunchoMickee said:

"I Dey find one Nigeria police officer make dem come whine if I Dey on my khaki me wey soldier train for 3 weeks."

@vhiktri said:

"These police people are always on the wrong side of the Internet; this is so worrisome. If you must, at least be civil."

@Reels_Xtra had another thought:

"What is essence of recording it if not chasing cl0ut for public attention and payout only? Nigerian police are not problem but Nigerian always want to use them to chase cl0ut always. Respect government officials Nigerian. ENOUGH is ENOUGH"

@skood009 wrote:

"When I was in Ekiti last November, they had these police outfits on the road. They did not even look like officers and were quick to profile you if they thought you were a yahoo boy or girl. I knew they would eventually oppress Ekiti citizens."

Watch the clip below:

Corps member dies after vigilante attack in Benue

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a young man identified as Ben Agir died after allegedly being beaten by vigilantes in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue state during a late-night encounter over suspected motorcycle theft.

The victim was said to have tried explaining his identity before the situation escalated, with reports indicating he was beaten into a coma after vigilantes refused to listen to his explanation during the confrontation.

Source: Legit.ng