Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Joke Silva have been named as members of the entertainment committee to drive the "Power of 10 Million" movement

The Federal Government is aiming to gather 10 million women in Abuja to showcase the strength, unity, and creative potential of the Nigerian woman

The committee is chaired by big names like Rahama Sadau and Eniola Badmus, working alongside top female political figures and governors' wives,

Top Nollywood stars, including Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Joke Silva, have been unveiled as members of the entertainment committee for the 2026 National Women Mega Empowerment and Rally.

The event, organised by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, is tagged “The Power of 10 Million: One Voice! One Movement!! One Choice!!!” and is expected to draw women from across Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the rally will take place on May 5, 2026, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham are leading stars in Nollywood. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

In a post announcing the team, the organisers described the committee as responsible for bringing energy, creativity, and unforgettable moments to the historic gathering.

“As we count down to The Power of 10 Million: One Voice! One Movement!! One Choice!!, we proudly present the Entertainment Committee… charged with bringing energy, culture, creativity and unforgettable moments to this historic national gathering,” the statement read.

They added that the committee would coordinate memorable entertainment experiences for the rally.

The entertainment committee will be led by chairpersons, including Rahama Sadau, Eniola Badmus, Ngozi Okoh, and Tola Akerele.

Other members include Rukkaiya Mohammed, Aisha Humairah, Rashida Maisaa, Halima Oyelade, Funke Adesiyan, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Toyin Adegbola, Fati Niger, Remi Oshodi, Sola Kosoko, and Esther Wright.

The broader organising structure also features prominent women, including Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Hannatu Musawa, Rachael Umahi, and Ramatu Tijani.

Funke Akindele denies snubbing Pasuma

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele has dismissed claims that she snubbed Fuji star Wasiu Alabi Pasuma at a recent event.

The controversy began after an X user, @UOladiti, shared a short clip with the caption:

The edited video appeared to show Akindele mind her business over the singer. From breaking news to viral moments.

Responding on X on Sunday, Akindele firmly refuted the claim.

She retweeted the video and wrote: “Snub? Hell no. Stop the negativity pls. I saw him, greeted him, and danced with him. Pasuma is my egbon. Pls you all should stop this evil.”

Read the Instagram post here:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham's appointment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@rhino.7465690 noted:

"@funkejenifaakindele my queen them go drag you wetin no good o. You have been minding your business away from whatever has to do with this government nowww"

ogidicreativeforum stated:

"Ada Ogidi well represented @ify0406"

Funke Akindele was a Lagos State Deputy Governorship candidate in 2023. Photo: Funke Akindele.

Source: Instagram

Behind the Scenes: People to avoid movie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman had shared her observation of Funke Akindele's blockbuster movie Behind The Scenes, which was recently released on Netflix.

A woman who shared her review shared the kind of people who should avoid the movie, as she posted the effect of the movie on her.

Source: Legit.ng