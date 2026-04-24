A Nigerian best-graduating student has publicly appreciated the Federal Government’s NELFUND initiative

The graduate said the student loan scheme helped ease financial challenges during his studies at the institution

His statement has triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, who shared their observations

A Nigerian graduate, identified as Caleb Olugbenga, has sparked conversations online after commending the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), a student loan initiative introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a post shared on X, the young scholar, who reportedly graduated as the best in his class, expressed gratitude for the scheme, noting that it played a key role in supporting his academic journey.

The best graduating student of LAUTECH celebrates his graduation and appreciates NELFUND. Photo: @YhungProf0

Source: Twitter

He explained that access to the loan helped reduce the financial burden often faced by students in tertiary institutions.

See the X post below:

Netizens react to LAUTECH graduate's post

The post quickly went viral, drawing attention from Nigerians who shared diverse opinions on the initiative.

While some social media users praised the government for creating opportunities that support education, others raised concerns about the implementation and accessibility of the loan programme.

On the other hand, critics questioned how sustainable the programme would be in the long run, especially regarding repayment terms.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng