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LAUTECH Best Graduating Student Praises Tinubu’s NELFUND, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
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LAUTECH Best Graduating Student Praises Tinubu’s NELFUND, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

by  Victoria Nwahiri
2 min read
  • A Nigerian best-graduating student has publicly appreciated the Federal Government’s NELFUND initiative
  • The graduate said the student loan scheme helped ease financial challenges during his studies at the institution
  • His statement has triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, who shared their observations

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A Nigerian graduate, identified as Caleb Olugbenga, has sparked conversations online after commending the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), a student loan initiative introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a post shared on X, the young scholar, who reportedly graduated as the best in his class, expressed gratitude for the scheme, noting that it played a key role in supporting his academic journey.

The LAUTECH best graduating student praises Tinubu’s loan scheme
The best graduating student of LAUTECH celebrates his graduation and appreciates NELFUND. Photo: @YhungProf0
Source: Twitter

He explained that access to the loan helped reduce the financial burden often faced by students in tertiary institutions.

See the X post below:

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Netizens react to LAUTECH graduate's post

The post quickly went viral, drawing attention from Nigerians who shared diverse opinions on the initiative.

Read also

LAUTECH’s best grad who thanked Tinubu’s NELFUND reacts to online backlash: "I walked miles"

While some social media users praised the government for creating opportunities that support education, others raised concerns about the implementation and accessibility of the loan programme.

On the other hand, critics questioned how sustainable the programme would be in the long run, especially regarding repayment terms.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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