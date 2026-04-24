Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed he was diagnosed with cancer during routine medical checks

Doctors discovered an early-stage malignant tumour following surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024

Netanyahu confirmed treatment had removed the tumour completely, as he prepares for a key White House visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has revealed in his latest medical report that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 76-year-old leader shared the news in a post on X on Friday, explaining that doctors discovered an early-stage malignant tumour during routine medical monitoring.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals cancer diagnosis during routine medical monitoring. Photo credit: Benjamin Netanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

Routine medical monitoring and surgery

According to Fox news, Netanyahu explained that the tumour was found following successful surgery for an enlarged benign prostate in 2024. He has been under regular medical checks since then. During the most recent examination, doctors identified “a tiny spot of less than a centimetre.”

Treatment outcome

According to Netanyahu, treatment had “removed the problem and left no trace of it.” He reassured the public by stating:

“I had a minor medical issue with my prostate that was completely treated. Thank God, it's behind me.”

Netanyahu said he requested to delay the release of his health record so it would not coincide with the height of the US and Israel’s war with Iran. He explained that this was to prevent Tehran from spreading “even more false propaganda against Israel.”

Netanyahu’s statement

In his post, Netanyahu emphasised his approach to health and leadership: “When I'm given information in time about a potential danger, I want to address it immediately. This is true on the national level and also on the personal level.”

The revelation comes as Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House in the coming weeks. The United States is seeking to broker a long-lasting peace deal in the ongoing war with Iran.

Regional developments

Meanwhile, Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, following fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, has been extended by three weeks. This extension is seen as a crucial step in maintaining regional stability.

See the X post below:

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, born in 1949, is Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister and a central figure in the country’s politics. Known for his strong stance on security and foreign policy, he has led Israel through multiple conflicts and peace negotiations.

Netanyahu first became Prime Minister in 1996 and has held office across several terms, shaping Israel’s domestic and international agenda. He has also faced legal challenges and political controversies during his career. Despite these, he remains a dominant force in Israeli politics, with his leadership often influencing regional stability and relations with global powers such as the United States.

Netanyahu prepares for White House visit as US seeks peace deal in war with Iran. Photo credit: Benjamin Netanyahu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu pens message to his brother killed in Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has penned a deeply emotional message in memory of his older brother, Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu, who was killed during a daring military operation in Uganda many years ago.

Yoni Netanyahu (1946–1976) was a highly decorated officer in Israel’s elite Sayeret Matkal unit. He was killed while leading Operation Entebbe, also known as Operation Yonatan, a rescue mission in Uganda that freed more than 100 hostages held by terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng