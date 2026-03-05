Taiwo Oyedele said at least 12 Nigerian states have enacted the tax harmonisation law, and another 13 states' houses of assembly are reviewing it.

Another 13 states have already submitted the proposed legislation to their respective houses of assembly.

The law, which seeks to eliminate nuisance taxes, is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader tax reform programme to modernise Nigeria’s fiscal framework

Tinubu signed four tax reform bills into law on June 26, 2025, as part of efforts to restructure the country’s tax administration

At least 12 Nigerian states have enacted the tax harmonisation law introduced under the federal government’s tax reform agenda, according to Taiwo Oyedele, minister of state for finance-designate.

Oyedele disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the graduation ceremony of 5,900 young entrepreneurs trained by the MTN Foundation in entrepreneurship, business, and innovation, The Cable reported.

States adopting the tax reform framework

According to the minister-designate, 13 additional states have already presented the proposed tax harmonisation bill to their state houses of assembly, while several others are at different stages of implementing the reforms.

The tax harmonisation initiative forms part of the wider fiscal reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the event, Oyedele explained that the reforms are intended to modernise Nigeria’s tax system and strengthen the country’s fiscal structure.

Reforms aimed at improving business environment

He said the tax changes are designed to support business growth, protect vulnerable groups, and improve fairness in the tax system.

According to Oyedele, the harmonisation law also seeks to eliminate what he described as “nuisance taxes” and reduce cases of harassment of citizens by tax collectors.

The minister-designate added that the law will simplify tax processes, strengthen taxpayers’ rights, and address cases of unfair tax treatment.

“Transparency, fiscal discipline, responsibility and accountability remain critical pillars of an effective tax system,” Oyedele said.

Tinubu administration pushes structural changes

Earlier this year, President Tinubu said harmonised tax laws would strengthen the federal government’s ability to finance major infrastructure projects across the country.

On June 26, 2025, the president signed four tax reform bills into law, marking a key step in the administration’s fiscal restructuring agenda.

According to the president, the reforms are not primarily aimed at increasing tax rates but at creating a structural reset that promotes harmonisation and strengthens the relationship between government and taxpayers.

