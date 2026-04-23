Mayowa Lambe and Roby Ekpo’s marital crisis has occupied the internet as fresh reports continue to emerge

A series of WhatsApp chats went viral online as they showed the estranged couple discussing alleged issues between them

May, who came across the post, drew their conclusions on both the male and female, triggering debate online

The ongoing saga between Mayowa Lambe and Roby Ekpo has continued to trend online after leaked WhatsApp chats revealed the alleged issues that led to their separation.

Screenshots circulating on social media showed Mayowa expressing deep frustration over the lack of intimacy and respect in their relationship.

Inside Mayowa Lambe and Roby Ekpo’s breakup drama revealed in leaked messages Credit: @the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

In one of the messages, she lamented the distance that was between them and how it affected their bond:

"In that direction. I'm not saying it could come instantly but yeah, I know it's something that can come back if you want it to...I sincerely believe it. It's sad, but like you said we need to find a way to fix it if we want this marriage to work.

"The last few times I wanted us to pray together, you declined. I guess it's gotten that bad. The distance thing isn't helping in the sexual attraction part also. What you dunno or maybe never believed is that I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SEXUALLY ATTRACTED TO YOU."

In another exchange, Mayowa accused Roby of being more affectionate toward other women than toward her, a pattern she said damaged her self‑esteem:

"Oh Robert you did. Oh you really really did. You would say nice things to women all the time, chat with them cute and you NEVER said them to me...You were Romantic you just wasn't with me and I understand you took me for granted, I was your wife after all and I will never go anywhere. But oh well. This has caused a huge damage.

"Robert it's my SELF ESTEEM that we are talking about here. I contemplated suiicide. You didn't think that was a sign how damaged this whole thing made me. And you still didn't think I was worth changing for? You weren't kind to me at all."

See the chats below:

How netizens reacted to Mayowa and Roby's marriage scandal

The leaked chats have sparked reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sapphire_x__x said:

"The fact that I saw through this Narcissist shows that, no be small lesson my ex teach me 😂."

talktoyossy said:

"Marrying someone who's nice to everyone except you is difficult to explain. People will see you as the problem not knowing you're dealing with fire inhouse. It can push you close to madness."

ayinke.ade said:

"I’ve learnt one lesson…don’t judge till you hear from the other party. May God heal everyone involved."

am_amilly said:

"He wanted to be Timi so much😂 wife abroad, while he’s in Nigeria frolicking 😂."

official_mizz_didi said:

"just marry a sweet man…. Men please try and respect your woman…..you don’t know how it feels to see your man like and comments on every girls post… that this can be so annoying and disrespectful."

oolajumoke_ said:

"Were you blind to all this? @timidakolo cos I want to ask with your tears and the way you rushed him to tell his side of his story. You guy were now acting shocked, like she just woke up and got married to another man. There’s no smoke without fire. You can’t always eat your cake and have it."

jgoldspropertiesnigeria said:

"I don’t know why you guys like to abuse the word “leaked”….. when she obviously posted it so who entered their WhatsApp chats to get screenshots,transfer it their phones and leaked it online?"

amagracie said:

"Osubirileee ooo, we the online inlaws never rest since last week."

omeiza_owuda said:

"Also, did the flirting happen before she left? I am not understanding this. It looks like this conversation happened before she left."

Mayowa Lambe demands retraction and damages from Roby Ekpo following his shocking interview claims. Photo: linda

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Mayowa Lambe and Roby Ekpo’s marital saga dominates social media trends. Photo: @the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng