A Nigerian mother who got to know the total JAMB score of her son could be seen in a video scolding him

The mother referred several other candidates who took part in the JAMB examination and got high scores

The video that the young boy shared showed what his mother told him, and also what his JAMB score is

A mother got very emotional and challenged her son, who took part in the JAMB examination, after he told her about his 2026 UTME result.

The young boy who participated in the important examination organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) could be seen at the beginning of the video.

JAMB: Nigerian mother scolds son after checking his 2026 UTME score. Photo Source: Tiktok/atibo350

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Mother reacts to son's UTME result

The clip also contained a caption explaining that the boy showed his mother's reaction after he told her about the score he got on the JAMB exam.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"I told my mum my JAMB result."

As the video plays, @atibo350's mother can be seen discussing with a man while challenging her son over the score he got in the 2026 UTME examination.

She made some disappointing statements directed at him over the score he got, while comparing him with many other JAMB candidates who performed better during the examination.

JAMB: Mother confronts son after seeing his 2026 UTME result, mentions his total score. Photo Source: Tiktok/atibo350

Source: TikTok

Mother mentions son's JAMB score

She could be heard speaking and mentioning the exact score he got in the exam.

Her statement:

"Didn't you see someone who scored over 300? Answer me. Someone scored 328, someone got 400. You now got 207."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun shared his 2026 UTME result online. He said he did not study for the exam because he was busy with his medical exams.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks, which sparked many people to talk online.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy who sat for the JAMB exam scored 95 in Physics, 98 in Biology, and 98 in Chemistry in the 2026 UTME.

He shared his result with his teacher in a WhatsApp chat and thanked him for his support. The boy also revealed that he was so surprised by his result that he fell to the ground.

In another post, Legit.ng reported that a father proudly reacted after his daughter performed well in the 2026 UTME. She scored 97 in Chemistry and 98 in Physics.

He shared a screenshot of her result online and thanked God for her success. The post went viral, with many people praising the girl for her high scores.

Lady trends after scoring 98 in Maths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in the 2026 UTME has gone viral online.

She shared her result on social media and called herself an “academic weapon.” Her post quickly got attention, with many people praising her for her high scores.

Source: Legit.ng