FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said there is no 25 per cent levy on building materials, construction funds, or bank balances in the Nigeria Tax Act 2025.

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s allegation is false and misleading.

Amaechi, in a viral video, warned that the new tax law would worsen economic conditions if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) retains power in 2027.

Oyedele said Amaeachi’s misinformation seeks to create fear, panic, and disaffection.

He made this clarification in a statement issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026, via his X handle @taiwoyedele

“We are aware of a recent video claiming that the new tax laws will commence in 2027 and alleging the imposition of a 25% tax on funds for building materials and other transactions.

“Both claims are incorrect. Contrary to the misinformation seeking to create fear, panic, and disaffection, the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 has already commenced and does not impose a 25% tax on construction funds, bank balances, or business expenses. Instead, it contains provisions specifically designed to reduce the cost of housing, rent, and real estate development.”

He concluded by saying that:

“Fact Not Fear”, evidence beats emotion. If anyone makes an alarming claim or tries to misinform you, ask them, “Where is it in the law?”

With the new tax laws, housing should become more affordable, and rent should go down, NOT up!

Nigerians react as FG replies Amaechi

@Born2rule015

Tinubu outsmarted his opponents by picking an expert from the private sector to head this tax reform committee. His reputation and background of integrity make him a formidable figure to dispel all of these baseless rumors..Jagaban Baba Ogbon…Always ten steps ahead of his adversaries.

@Chairman_Gama

I completely believe what this man said. Nigerians do not trust people like you, Taiwo, because you are the one who hid the original copy of the new tax law.

@Tjslyy

Ameachi knows that he is lying, Prof. Don't worry too much. But this is a good way to use the opportunity to educate ppl more.

New tax laws: 10 ways that states will benefit

Recall that Nigeria’s proposed tax reform bills stirred debate as they promise to reshape fiscal federalism.

Lawmakers said the measures were designed to give states more financial autonomy and expand their revenue base.

Analysts noted that the reforms could transform governance, infrastructure, and public services across the country.

95% of Nigerians are exempted from paying taxes

Legit.ng also reported that under Nigeria’s new tax regime, 95% of citizens will be exempt from paying taxes, with the burden shifting to the highest earners.

Beginning January 2026, FIRS will undergo a name change as part of a broader effort to modernise and create a more business-friendly tax system.

The reforms aim to ensure wealthier Nigerians contribute fairly to national development while reducing pressure on low-income groups.

