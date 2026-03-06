Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implemented significant reforms under his 'Renewed Hope' agenda since becoming president of Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria

Nigeria reverted to its old national anthem, and President Tinubu restructured his cabinet with new ministries

A major education overhaul introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education system across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s 16th and current president, has introduced several changes since assuming office in May 2023.

Since his inauguration, the federal government under Tinubu has launched reforms to restructure the country’s economy, describing its efforts as the “Renewed Hope” agenda to address long-standing fiscal challenges.

While these measures are intended to ensure long-term stability, they have led to short-term difficulties, including inflation and a higher cost of living.

Legit.ng looks at six key changes the federal government and President Tinubu have implemented since taking office.

1) Federal government changes national anthem

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, President Tinubu signed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem, which was dropped by a military government in 1978.

The re-adopted anthem, which begins "Nigeria, We Hail Thee," was written by Lillian Jean Williams in 1959 and composed by Frances Berda.

Speaking about his government's decision, President Tinubu said the anthem symbolised Nigeria's diversity.

2) Cabinet restructured in Nigeria

In October 2024, President Tinubu implemented a major cabinet reshuffle that scrapped the Ministry of Niger Delta Development and replaced it with the Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all regional commissions. Additionally, the Ministry of Tourism was merged with the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

The presidency said:

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission , North East Development Commission.

“The National Sports Commission (NSC) will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports."

3) Federal government suspends N-Power

In 2023, the federal government suspended the N-Power programme.

N-Power is a flagship initiative of the Nigerian government and is regarded as one of the largest post-tertiary job schemes in Africa.

Within the programme, N-Teach stands out as the most popular component of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), which also cover sectors such as health, agriculture, and public finance.

4) Tinubu's government's tax reform bills

Nigeria’s 2025 Tax Reform Acts, which took effect January 1, 2026, aim to simplify tax administration, remove nuisance taxes, and shift the burden from low-income earners to high-income individuals and large corporations.

It was signed into law last year after months of controversy and heated debates by Nigerians, especially the opposition members and civil society organisations.

The four bills, the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill, were passed by the National Assembly in 2025 after months of extensive debates.

With the tax laws, lower-income earners benefit from higher income tax thresholds, while small businesses with lower turnover may receive exemptions.

Corporate tax is reduced to 25%, and a 4% development levy plus a 15% minimum tax for large multinationals is introduced. Essential goods like food and healthcare are zero-rated for VAT.

Per Channels Television, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been renamed the Nigeria Revenue Service to serve as the central tax agency.

5) FG scraps BEA scholarship programme

On April 29, 2025, Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, announced the cancellation of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship programme, according to Blueprint.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by newly elected officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Alausa described the BEA as a waste of resources, noting that Nigerian universities already offer the same courses for which students were being sponsored to study abroad.

The BEA programme, established through strong diplomatic ties and cooperation, enabled Nigerian students to study in partner countries, including China, Russia, Algeria, Hungary, Morocco, Egypt, and Serbia. However, many beneficiaries of the BEA scholarship had accused the federal government of neglect and failing to pay their allowances, making it difficult for them to sustain themselves abroad.

The government clarified that all supplementary allowances due to Nigerian scholars had been paid up to December 2024. It also appealed for patience, noting that additional funds had been requested to settle all outstanding entitlements affected by exchange rate fluctuations.

Alausa announced the decision to discontinue the programme, expressing displeasure over what he described as the “blackmailing” behaviour of some scholars under the scheme on social media.

6) Nigeria adopts new 12-year schooling

In February 2025, the federal government announced the abolition of all Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools nationwide. It introduced a compulsory 12-year uninterrupted basic education model, after which Nigerian children can pursue higher education.

Analysts interpret this move as the replacement of the 6-3-3-4 education system with a 12-4 structure.

