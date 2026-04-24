The Kogi State High Court had ordered Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to pay ₦1 billion in damages in a defamation suit filed by former Governor Yahaya Bello

Justice A. S. Ibrahim had held that the claimant successfully proved his case, ruling that statements made during a television interview were defamatory

The Court of Appeal had earlier affirmed the jurisdiction of the Kogi State High Court and dismissed the senator’s appeal for lacking merit

The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has ordered Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to pay ₦1 billion in damages in a defamation suit filed by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The judgement, contained in the Certified True Copy dated 23 April, resolved the case in favour of the claimant after the court evaluated the evidence presented by both parties.

Court Takes Final Decision Over Natasha Vs Yahaya Bello Case

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Justice A. S. Ibrahim, who delivered the ruling in suit number HCL/16/2023, held that the claimant successfully established his case on the balance of probabilities.

Court rules statements were defamatory

The court found that comments made by the senator during a television interview were damaging to the reputation of the former governor.

It held that her remarks during an appearance on The Morning Show programme on Arise Television constituted defamation.

“The interview granted by the defendant on 4/11/2022 on Arise TV programme of ‘The Morning Show’ is defamatory to the claimant’s character and reputation,” the court ruled.

It further stated that the description of the claimant in the said interview as a “murderer, killer, perpetrator of evil acts, and a terror to the people of Kogi State” was unjustified.

Perpetual injunction issued against senator

In addition to the monetary award, the court issued a perpetual injunction restraining the senator and her associates from making or publishing further defamatory statements against the claimant in any media platform.

“The sum of one billion naira (N1,000,000,000) only is awarded as damages against the Defendant and in favour of the claimant,” the court stated.

Legal arguments and appeals dismissed

The case, which was filed by Yahaya Bello, was challenged by the defendant’s legal team on grounds of jurisdiction, with her counsel, Johnson J. Usman, SAN, arguing that it amounted to an abuse of court process.

However, the claimant’s counsel, Friday Ekpa, maintained that the matter before the court was distinct from other related proceedings.

Following the initial ruling affirming jurisdiction, the senator appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, upholding the lower court’s authority to hear the matter.

In appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/626/2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Kogi State High Court had jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter, describing the appeal as lacking merit.

Source: Legit.ng