President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Ondo-born Taiwo Oyedele as Nigeria's new minister of state for finance

Oyedele previously chaired the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, overhauling the country’s tax system

The 50-year-old is an experienced economist, educator, and founder of Impact Africa Foundation, an organisation that focuses on youth empowerment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, nominated Taiwo Oyedele as the new minister of state for finance, replacing Doris Uzoka-Anite.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, obtained by Legit.ng, Uzoka-Anite will now assume the role of Minister of State at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, marking her third portfolio in the Tinubu administration.

President Bola Tinubu nominates Taiwo Oyedele as the new minister of state for finance, succeeding Doris Uzoka-Anite, on March 3, 2026.

Oyedele: Tinubu appoints junior finance minister

Onanuga said President Tinubu has conveyed Oyedele's nomination to the Senate for confirmation.

The presidency's statement about Oyedele can be read in full via this X post.

Against the backdrop of this development, Legit.ng shines the spotlight on the new ministerial nominee, Oyedele, showcasing 10 key things to know about him:

Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system. Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert. Oyedele attended Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance. He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting. He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School. Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, also known as PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader. Oyedele is also a professor at Babcock University (Babcock) in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School. He was the Dean of the Faculty of Direct Taxation at the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). Oyedele is married and has children. Oyedele is a mentor to many young people and a patron to several youth organisations, including the Junior Chamber International (JCI), Reformed Ambassadors Network, Unilag Tax Club, and Students’ Associations in various universities such as Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Lagos (UNILAG), and YABATECH. The minister of state for finance nominee is the founder and president of Impact Africa Foundation, a Nigerian-based non-profit founded in 2015 that focuses on improving education, mentoring youth, and driving policy advocacy across Africa. Oyedele is the driving force behind the PwC Media Excellence Awards in Nigeria. Since his departure from PwC in July 2023, the awards have not held.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chooses Taiwo Oyedele as Nigeria's new minister of state for finance, subject to the Senate's approval.

