President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance

Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, said Oyedele replaces Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite in the new ministerial reshuffle

Onanuga explained that Oyedele previously chaired the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Taiwo Oyedele as the Minister of State for Finance.

Oyedele is to replace Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, who will now move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, as the Minister of State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

“President Tinubu has today conveyed the nomination of Oyedele to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system.”

Onanuga said 50-year-old Oyedele is an economist, accountant, and public policy expert with over 22 years of working experience at PwC.

Nigerians react as Tinubu appoints Oyedele as minister

@ekenefortunate

This is completely a kleptocracy government, you keep appointing your tribal men for big and important office Tinubu this is not a federal character you're practicing but tribal character.

@idriisgarba

First, a Yoruba Finance Minister -now another Yoruba replacing the Igbo Minister of State for Finance. Tinubu,this won’t be forgotten.

@otunbadaniel_

There’s no doubt about his competence and he’ll be another solid addition to the team.

@Sadiq_Angulutax

Congratulations to the Pro Economists, you with no doubt deserve this Appointment may God Almighty help you and guide you

@buddy466

One of the best appointments so far. The nation needs his expertise now more than ever, he’s articulate and focus.

@Opomoja01

Wow thank you PBAT. At least oga Oyedele don finish him assignment for that tax reform matter.

@xtacode

Politics is wild!! Wale Edun will not be returning as Finance minister. Tinubu for political reason ONLY can't elevate Doris over Wale Edun..So brings in Oyedele to understudy Edun for the next 12 -16 months. Doris if she gets lucky maybe next Minister of budget /planning.

Source: Legit.ng