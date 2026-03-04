Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, commended Taiwo Oyedele on his appointment as Minister of State for Finance and described it as a timely intervention

Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, replacing Doris Uzoka-Anite who was reassigned to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning

Agbese expressed confidence that Oyedele’s fiscal reform experience would help address contractor payment delays and strengthen public financial management

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has praised the nomination of Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance, describing it as a timely intervention for Nigeria’s strained public finance system.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, March 3, named Oyedele to the position, replacing Doris Uzoka-Anite, who has now been reassigned as Minister of State at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Agbese praises Taiwo Oyedele following his nomination as Minister of State for Finance by Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT/Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, March 4, Agbese said the appointment comes at a crucial moment, amid concerns over delayed payments to local contractors and the absence of capital releases to ministries, departments and agencies.

Concerns over contractors’ unpaid certificates

In recent months, contractors handling federal projects have staged protests at the National Assembly and the headquarters of the Finance Ministry, citing prolonged delays in the settlement of certified payments.

Several firms claimed the backlog had disrupted ongoing projects, placed companies under financial pressure and resulted in job losses.

Agbese noted that rebuilding trust between contractors and government institutions must be prioritised, stressing that the Finance Ministry has a central role in addressing liquidity challenges and strengthening fiscal management.

Confidence in Oyedele’s experience

The lawmaker expressed confidence in Oyedele’s professional background in fiscal reform and revenue administration, stating that his expertise could help reposition the ministry.

“Oyedele is bringing into office a wealth of experience in public finance and reform implementation. His track record speaks to competence, innovation and accountability. We believe his appointment will inject fresh energy and direction into the Finance Ministry,” he said.

He added that Oyedele’s experience in institutional reforms and tax policy would support efforts to improve transparency, streamline payment processes and enhance coordination among key financial agencies.

Call for renewed confidence and collaboration

Agbese further stated that timely payment of contractors is critical to sustaining confidence in government processes.

Agbese applauds President Tinubu’s decision to appoint Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance. Photo credit: Philip Agbese

Source: Twitter

“When contractors execute projects in good faith and are not paid on time, it weakens confidence in the system. We are optimistic that with Oyedele’s experience and reform-minded approach, we will begin to see improvements in fiscal discipline and responsiveness,” he said.

He described the nomination as a sign of the administration’s resolve to reinforce economic governance and align public financial management with global standards.

“This appointment brings a lease of hope to the Ministry of Finance. We believe the new Minister of State will work collaboratively with the economic management team to restore confidence, improve efficiency and ensure that government meets its obligations,” he added.

The Deputy Spokesperson assured that the House of Representatives would continue to provide oversight to promote transparency in public expenditure and ensure the release of funds for priority projects.

He also urged contractors to maintain constructive engagement with the government, expressing optimism that the new leadership at the ministry would address outstanding concerns and foster a more stable operating environment for local firms.

Tinubu announces 9 fresh appointments

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced nine fresh appointments to the management of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The announcement was made in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, on Tuesday, February 10.

Source: Legit.ng