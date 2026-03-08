Today, Sunday, March 8, 2026, is International Women's Day, a day set aside annually to celebrate amazons

For International Women's Day 2026, the primary global theme is 'Rights , Justice and Action for All Women and Girls'

, and On International Women’s Day 2026, Legit.ng spotlights influential Kano women in politics, including Maryam Uwais and several others

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Extraordinary women shape Kano, one of Nigeria’s most politically influential states, and inspire those around them. That is why Legit.ng is marking International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 with an influence list, highlighting four female political figures widely respected across Kano State.

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2026, Legit.ng spotlights Maryam Uwais, Naja'atu Mohammed and other influential female politicians from Kano. Photo credit: @NassirAminu, @officialNESG

Source: Twitter

Kano women in politics

1) Women's day 2026: Naja'atu Mohammed

Hajiyah Naja'atu Bala Muhammad, 69, is a seasoned politician and activist. Her father was an associate of Aminu Kano.

She was the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) nominee for Kano Central District senator in the 2007 elections. Naja'atu Mohammed is also among the first women to serve as president of the National Students Union of Nigeria at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and the first female vice president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Currently, she is actively involved in former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s campaign team.

2) IWD 2026: Maryam Uwais

Uwais is a lawyer and politician. She served as special adviser on Social Investments to the late President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023. She has also worked at the Kano State Ministry of Industry, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Before she was appointed Special Adviser, Uwais was an activist focused on poverty alleviation and worked with the popular FG's N-Power programme.

3) International women's day: Sa’adatu Salisu

Sa’adatu Salisu Yusha’u (often referred to as Sa’adatu Salisu Soja) is a trailblazing Nigerian politician and the first female to serve as the chairperson of the Association of Local Government Chairmen (ALGON), Kano State chapter.

Elected in 2024 under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), she is the executive chairperson of Tudun Wada Local Government Area (LGA). Yusha’u resigned from the NNPP in January.

4) Women leaders: Hafsat Ganduje

Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje (popularly known as Gwaggo) is an academic, politician, and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje married former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Although there was no office of first lady, she campaigned on his behalf and created women's empowerment campaigns that included the distribution of educational materials, sewing machines, and small-business grants.

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2026, Legit.ng spotlights Hafsat Ganduje, a prominent member of the ruling APC. Photo credit: @eonsintelligenc, @tudunwada

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that Ganduje was rumoured to exert influence over the ex-governor regarding political appointments, contract awards, and other government affairs. She is also said to have been behind many of the appointments and cabinet reshuffles since 2015. However, Ganduje dismissed claims linking his wife to his government’s operations.

