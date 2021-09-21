The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reacted to reports of anointing candidates for a political position

Ganduje in a recent interview said reports of endorsement of some individuals in the newspapers was not true

According to him, the people of Kano are aware that nobody has been endorsed for any elective position

Kano - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has denied annointing any candidate to succeed him at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Speaking to Daily Trust in an interview, Ganduje described the reports as mischievous, adding that the people are aware nobody has been anointed as either a gubernatorial or senatorial candidate or any elective position.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says he has anointed any candidate for a political position. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

He explained that they are more concerned about governance in Kano state. Ganduje expressed confidence that the people who will contest various political offices are good politicians.

The governor was quoted to have said:

"All those who would like to contest for the election as far as we are concerned are all good politicians of the party, all eligible to contest for election.

"When the time comes, it is our responsibility to see that we discuss among ourselves, even negotiation to go into the contest."

