The International Women's Day is an important holiday that shines the spotlight on the achievements of women

The special occasion, which takes place on March 8, is one that many ladies look forward to

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian female celebrities who excelled in their various fields in the past year

International Women’s Day, which takes place on March 8 every year, is a globally celebrated day to honour the achievements of women.

In a male-dominated world, it is important to give women their flowers for the numerous ways they impact society and excel in their fields despite the odds sometimes being stacked against them.

IWD: Funke Akindele and other top Nigerian female stars. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @hildabaci, @yemialade

Nigeria is no doubt a patriarchal society, but some women have been able to carve niches for themselves and become household names despite the stiff competition they face. While some parents still moan over the birth of female children, others recognise them as blessings, just like the male gender.

In commemoration of International Women's Day, Legit.ng will spotlight famous Nigerian women who stood out in their fields and made the country proud in the past year.

1. Funke Akindele:

Top Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has repeatedly proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the movie industry. The film star keeps breaking her records and setting the bar high regarding great storytelling, acting and cinematography that leaves fans hooked and even wins many over to her side. Just recently, Funke Akindele’s latest movie, The Tribe Called Judah, hit over N1 billion in cinema sales only shortly after its release, breaking her record with her previously released film, Omo Ghetto - The Saga.

2. Hilda Baci:

Hilda Baci went from being an upcoming actress, TV host, and chef to becoming a Guinness World Record holder. In June 2023, it was announced that the 27-year-old chef and restaurateur broke the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Hilda cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes to clinch the coveted title. Her emergence as a world record holder soon led to the contest's popularity, making many people worldwide try to beat her record and take over. She also popularised the ‘cookathon’ term, with many world record hopefuls tagging their attempts.

3. Ayra Starr:

Popular Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr has evolved from being a fast-rising musician to one of the country's top female stars. The 21-year-old Sability crooner has enjoyed great success and international recognition despite being in the music industry for a relatively short time. The Mavin Records signee was one of the Nigerian celebs who got 2024 Grammy nominations for their music. Despite not winning the award, Ayra Starr has continued to grace events and mingle with crowds far above her years as her success opens doors for her.

4. Yemi Alade:

Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has continued breaking boundaries in the male-dominated music industry. Despite the criticisms she sometimes gets for her music, Yemi has kept things classy and stayed winning. Mama Africa, as she is also called, has been a great music ambassador for the country. She recently performed at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) opening ceremony in Ivory Coast.

5. Tiwa Savage:

Top Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has maintained her position as one of the top female stars in the country over the years. Despite being in a highly competitive and male-dominated music industry, Tiwa has continued to bag several notable achievements. In May 2023, the Nigerian star was the only African musician to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert. In addition, the songstress has continued to grow her wealth with her great talent and even recently announced the purchase of a house in London. Tiwa no doubt inspires many Nigerian women as she proves they can achieve anything regardless of the environment.

These top Nigerian female stars embody what it is to be successful women. Their great achievements in their various fields, despite some hurdles, make them worthy of celebration.

